The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in March (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
John F. Carroll Jr. to Nicholas J. Nucci, lot 149, The Water's Edge, March 8, $1,735,000.
J. Stephen Arthur to BWJ LLC, 2.042 acres, Gills Creek District, March 1, $1,200,000.
Christopher Scott Boone to Nicholas Gregory Petrick, lot 22, Riverbay, March 3, $950,000.
Thomas A. Connor to Ricky Wayne Morris, lot 10, Sandy Point, March 3, $800,000.
Dairy Queen of Virginia Inc. to Matthew Mark Muller, trustee, lots 6 and 7A, Blackwater Shores, Union Hall District, March 31, $595,000.
McCarty Family Series LLC to Dwyane A. Jackson, trustee, lot 43, Compass Cove, Gills Creek District, March 18, $435,000.
Kyle William Deitrick to Richard E. Mitchell, lot 23, Sunset Pointe, March 10, $390,000.
Lynn Sink Allen, trustee, to Lydia Border Caldwell, parcels, March 16, $375,000.
Dale L. Bower to Lisa L. Tate, 16.001 acres, Union Hall District, March 31, $345,000.
Erryn M. Barkett to Timothy P. Gaffney, lot 4, Bel Lago, March 11, $335,000.
Beverly Anne Davis to Calvin Lee Hawley, lot 5, Mountain Valley, Boone District, March 29, $289,000.
Jacob L. Cincioni to Jeremy D. Lester, lot 1, Black Rock Acres, Gills Creek District, March 15, $269,000.
Gail Marie Brown to Shaun A. Summers, trustee, 5.075 acres, Union Hall District, March 29, $260,000.
ECG LLC to Chad E. Scheatzle, 42 acres, Union Hall District, March 16, $245,000.
Theresa J. Farley to William N. Lipes II, unit 1224, The Hillside, March 9, $240,000.
CMH Homes Inc. to Steve Huff, 1.856 acres, Union Hall District, March 15, $214,667.
Amy Arlene Betterton to Slater Smith III, lot 36, Franklin Heights Subdivision, March 9, $213,900.
CMH Homes Inc. to Michael L. Healy, 10 acres, Blackwater District, March 8, $202,977.
Brier Patch Investments LLC to Patricia S. Doughton, lot 6, Heatherwood Subdivision, Blackwater District, March 19, $200,000.
Agnes O. Brown to Nathan Flora, parcel, Gills Creek District, March 16, $190,000.
David A. Adkins to Edward C. Gardner, parcel, Union Hall District, March 26, $185,000.
American National Bank & Trust Co. to James Robert Juan Bias, lot 158, The Water's Edge, March 30, $185,000.
Karen Marie Bohn to Dennis Sisk, 1.077 acres, Blackwater District, March 15, $180,000.
Jamie Peters Campbell to Cody M. Dillon, lot 6, Ridgeview Acres, Blue Ridge District, March 26, $180,000.
Cody Dillon to Gina Marie McKinney, lot 7, Old Town Estates, Town of Rocky Mount, March 23, $177,500.
Augusta Investments LLC to Ray S. Rexroad, 10 acres, Gills Creek District, March 15, $165,000.
Bobby E. Davis II to Wanda J. Cook, 40.014 acres and 19.653 acres, Snow Creek District, March 24, $163,000.
CMH Homes to Skyler Adams, tract 1, Marcus Road Subdivision, March 12, $152,560.45.
Reginia C. Corell to Matthew H. McCain, 0.915 acre, March 31, $149,950.
Linda Whitlow Adkins to Thomas Dickens, lots 3 and 4, Leffie H. Hammock Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, March 26, $148,000.
Christian Heritage Academy to David F. Driver, parcel, Town of Rocky Mount, March 25, $145,000.
Charles Joshua Bittinger to Theresa L. Bailey, unit D4, Fairway Bay, March 26, $140,000.
Frances R. Cummings to Mitzie Martin, 0.857 acre, Snow Creek District, March 17, $135,000.
Barry Lee English to Frank J. Palmieri, parcel, lots 1-3, Town of Rocky Mount, March 2, $127,000.
Ameritech Inc. to Caridad Cabalfin Rothrock, 32.370 acres, March 8, $113,300.
Menyhert Csabi Jr. to Elizabeth Harwood Robertson, unit 413, Stripers Landing, March 16, $105,000.
Connie H. Dudley to Anthony P. Costanza, unit 211, Stripers Landing, March 9, $95,000.
Bonnie Brooks to David A. Beeghly, 3.524 acres, Blue Ridge District, March 12, $70,000.
Ferrum Mountain Holdings LLC to Eric Moran, 21.162 acres, Blue Ridge District, March 10, $62,500.
Gregory Paul Dunda to Kimberly Matthews, 6.436 acres and 6.344 acres, March 11, $55,000.
Countryside Land Company LC to Charles E. Toney, lots 15 and 16, Kemp Crossing, Union Hall District, March 24, $52,000.
Edwin Thomas Bumm to Scott M. Schultz, lots, Commodore Cape, Union Hall District, March 12, $50,000.
Richard D. Bowers Sr. to Robert M. Lynch, lot 4, Morningwood Estates, Gills Creek District, March 17, $42,000.
Bobby E. Davis II to CMH Homes Inc., 1.146 acres, Union Hall District, March 26, $35,000.
Jack E. Ferguson Jr. to Robert McNey, lot 27, Edgewater, March 5, $35,000.
Elton Cundiff Bulldozing & Farms Inc. to Tammy R. Young, tract 1, Glade Creek Farm, Union Hall District, March 5, $31,400.
AV Properties LLC to Michael J. Gray, lot 1, Waterfront, March 30, $30,100.
Nancy J. Allen-Grunewald, trustee, to Lance R. Gallimore, lot 22, Kings Court Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, March 2, $29,000.
Bradley Albert to Dennis Lee Sloan Jr., lot 15, Blackwater Cove, Gills Creek District, March 18, $25,000.
Jeffrey L. Alexander to Scott Kuhfahl, lot 18, Stripers Landing, Gills Creek District, March 2, $24,900.
Hazel S. Bray to Tiffany A. Powell, lot 40, Chestnut Creek, March 30, $20,000.
Gary E. Bowman, trustee, to Paula Lovett, lot 16, Park View Drive, Boone District, March 12, $19,000.
Cahas Mountain Properties LLC to Richard B. Freeman Jr., lot 46, Shannon Forest, Boone District, March 11, $15,000.
Jennifer Chitwood to Regina Sullivan, lots 53 and 62, Lynville-on-the-Lake Subdivision, Union Hall District, March 31, $4,500.
Ronald L. Bowles to Fordzco LLC, lot 33, Lynville-on-the-Lake, Gills Creek District, March 5, $2,500.
Bank of Botetourt to Bob Properties LLC, lot 7, Lakewatch Plantation, March 8.
Broomik LLC to James K. McKelvey, 0.200 acre, Gills Creek District, March 24.