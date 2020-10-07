Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County during the month of August (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Charles R. Cromwell, trustee, to William Barry Wethington, lot 7, Bel Lago Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Aug. 10, $1,575,000.
Sherri L. Daniels, trustee, to Edward J. Albers, lot 250, The Water’s Edge, Aug. 20, $1,500,000.
Radcliffe C. Darby to Charles R. Cromwell, lot 42, The Boardwalk, Aug. 21, $1,350,000.
Teryle Forrest to Anthony F. Simonetti, lot 33, Contentment Island, Aug. 10, $900,000.
Ann L. Etchison to Cornelia C. Vranian, lot 38, Winding Waters, Aug. 20, $838,000.
William C. Childress to Jeffery L. Dalton, lot 9, section 2, Crafts Ford Subdivision, Aug. 19, $742,000.
Theodore Ford to Kim Erin McFeely, lot 9, Woodbrook, Aug. 17, $722,000.
Nancy V. Dye to Gary H. Corbett, lot 32, Golfers Crossing at The Water’s Edge, Aug. 3, $525,000.
Shirley A. Delong to Inna Kovelman Massaro, 3.072 acres, Aug. 28, $499,000.
Kenneth W. Cundiff to Michael B. Green, revised lot 9, Smugglers Cove, Aug. 7, $405,000.
Randy Scott Dahlin, trustee, to Grace M. Temple, trustee, 0.129 acre, Aug. 25, $349,999.
Andrew S. Garrett to Joseph Kearny, lot 26, Blue Heron Estates, Gills Creek District, Aug. 31, $349,000.
Joshua Compton to Eric M. Sloss, 1.272 acres, Aug. 13, $294,950.
Richard T. Gardner Jr. to Michael C. Switzer, unit 403, South Pointe, Aug. 3, $290,000.
Kevin Randell Dye, trustee, to Nathan W. Edens, lot 172, The Water’s Edge, Aug. 28, $280,000.
David Bradley Ciener to Brian M. Green, 0.74 acre and parcel, Aug. 3, $253,000.
Daniel Cloeter to Brian Dow, lot 3, section 1, Franklin Acres, Aug. 17, $245,000.
Anthony W. Galbraith to David A. Davenport, lot 4, The Windward at Pointe Cheli, Gills Creek District, $210,000.
Ellis Family Construction LLC to Tray A. Arthur, lot 11, The Cottages at Oak Ridge, Aug. 28, $204,950.
Linda D. Crowe to William Richard Vormbrock, 7.422 acres, Gills Creek District, Aug. 10, $195,000.
Lisa C. Fleischhauer to Tracey R. Harries, unit A-1, Fairway Bay, Aug. 3, $163,500.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!