Land and home transfers
Land and home transfers

Stephen E. Brooks to Thomas Cavaroc Jones, lot 17, Shoreside Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Aug. 21, $950,000.

Caperton LLC to M. Kevin David, parcel and 43.216 acres, Union Hall District, Aug. 5, $945,000.

Robin Joyce Bhatta to Rodney S. Connor, lot 3, Southwind Key, Aug. 31, $700,000.

Bottomley Group LLC to Robert Lindquist, 5.002 acres, Gills Creek District, Aug. 7, $602,000.

Calm Properties LLC to Michael J. Lemaster, unit 1417, Peninsula Towers, Aug. 28, $599,900.

Douglas J. BeMent to Barry D. Welch, lot 22, The Cottages at Contentment Island, Aug. 18, $490,000.

Donald W. Bandy to Robert L. Dalton, 1.667 acres, Aug. 7, $489,000.

Virginia A. Brock to Robert N. Gargan, 5.55 acres, Gills Creek District, Aug. 7, $470,000.

John Bruce Bernard III to Glennair Exchange LLC, lot 9, section 3, Bernard Farm, Gills Creek District, Aug. 5, $450,000.

John E. Burrows to Carl Julius Kenyon Jr., tract 3, Crandall Court, $405,000.

Matthew B. Bowles to Steve G. Jones, unit E-S, The Waterfront, Aug. 4, $300,000.

Paul D. Burke to Gary Wayne Ellis, trustee, lot 1, The Golf Villas at The Waterfront, Aug. 28, $300,000.

Ronnie D. Bryant to Melinda T. Chitwood, unit 611, building 1, Clubhouse Towers, Bernard’s Landing, Aug. 19, $272,000.

William I. Baldwin Jr. to James Lee Wilson, lot 470, The Water’s Edge, Aug. 10, $270,000.

Ernest J. Camilleri to Zachary L. Harlow, 19.62 acres, Aug. 12, $270,000.

Joshua S. Bryant Sr. to David M. Fields, lot 4, Lakeshore Terrace Subdivision, Aug. 4, $230,000.

Pandora G. Burrus to Sarah B. Whalen, lot 42, Shannon Forest, Aug. 18, $226,950.

David W. Burnette II to Ford Matthew Gwilliam, unit 203, Dockside, Bernard’s Landing, Aug. 14, $205,500.

Bronson Boone to Rachel S. Artrip, lot 6, section 1, The Oaks at Rakes Tavern, Aug. 5, $189,000.

Dale Francis Allman to Scott W. Kane, parcel, Blackwater District, Aug. 31, $175,000.

Kenneth D. Bayer, trustee, to Rachel S. Bayer, parcel, Gills Creek District, Aug. 25, $160,720.

John Roy Adams, co-administrator, to Mazlake LLC, 0.375 acre, Snow Creek District, Aug. 28, $57,500.

William Anthony Blankenship to Michael S. Emmons, 11.586 acres, Blackwater District, Aug. 28, $43,000.

Colleen M. Altice to Jason K. Finnigan, 7.5 acres, Union Hall District, Aug. 17, $35,000.

Boones Mill Lions Club to Monster RP Holdings LLC, 0.32 acre, Town of Boones Mill, Aug. 14, $31,000.

Bishop Townhomes Inc. to Bishop Holdings LLC, lot 1, section 1, The Oaks at Rakes Tavern, Aug. 13, $30,000.

AMC Investors Inc. to Charles A. Edwards III, lot 1, David Estate Subdivision, Aug. 6, $21,000.

Clarke Lavern Campbell to Bernardo M. Bohigas, 2 acres, Union Hall District, Aug. 14, $17,000.

Andrew D. Bowman to A&S Rentals LLC, 3.937 acres, Blackwater District, Aug. 24.

Andrew D. Bowman to A&S Rentals LLC, 5.620 acres, 2.7 acres and 1 acre, Blackwater District, Aug. 24.

