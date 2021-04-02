 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Land and home transfers
0 comments

Land and home transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in February (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

Lockport Court LLC to Eric R. Binkowski, lots 32-33, Waverly, Feb. 23, $1,550,000.

Earle A. Mackenzie to Lockport Court LLC, lot 1, Grande Villas at The Water's Edge, Feb. 24, $1,375,000.

Janice F. Manning-Crowe to TLH Belle Isle LLC, lot 5, Highland Lake, Union Hall District, Feb. 22, $937,000.

William C. Pace II to Jason Phillip Borek, 1.057 acres and 0.514 acre, Feb. 25, $900,000.

Jeffrey T. Mealy to John Eric Leo, lot 12, Bonaventure Estates, Feb. 25, $760,000.

Leslie K. Okes to Dwayne C. Wolters DDS, PLC, 2.162 acres and 6.178 acres, Gills Creek District, Feb. 3, $675,000.

Jayne Mercogliano to Charles D. Brooks II, tracts 1 and 2, Blackwater District, Feb. 16, $615,000.

James W. Radford III to Charles Baker, unit 408, Bridgewater Pointe, Feb. 25, $509,000.

John F. Munn to Philip C. Pignatella III, 9.109 acres, Gills Creek District, Feb. 11, $430,000.

Kenneth P. Moses to Boyd L. Cassada, lot 112, The Water's Edge, Feb. 12, $356,430.

Brett M. Nash to Thomas Alan Hedding, lot 3, Fairway Bay, Feb. 19, $355,000.

Jerry Michael Keffer to Eric S. Cone, tract 15, Forest Shores Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Feb. 25, $303,500.

Glynn C. Lopresti to Earle A. Mackenzie, lot 430, The Water's Edge, Feb. 2, $300,000.

Scott J. Oen to Edward J. Szeliga, trustee, unit 106, South Pointe, Feb. 23, $300,000.

L. Investors LLC to Thomas Jay Kopczinsky, lot 6, Cool Spring Sudivision, Feb. 25, $299,950.

John T. Legros III to Sivaprasad Suram, lot 55, Kennedy Shores, Feb. 4, $260,000.

Jayne Mercogliano to Samuel W. Lovell, lot 6, Highland Lake, Union Hall District, Feb. 9, $240,000.

Darrell Johnson Jr. to Ashley Hobbs, lot 92, Lynville-on-the-Lake, Feb. 25, $238,500.

Randy Lee Perdue to Mallory L. Jones, lot 6, Sherwood Forest, Rocky Mount District, Feb. 19, $219,900.

Cynthia R. Latham to H. Peyton Green III, unit 6, Village Green, The Water's Edge, Feb. 8, $219,000.

Hector Manuel Flores Mungaray to Marcus Gilbert, parcel, Gills Creek District, Feb. 25, $214,900.

Teresa A. Jones to Jacob Theodore Walker, 1.861 acres, Gills Creek District, Feb. 16, $214,900.

Puppet Master LLC to Tiffany A. Reynolds, lots 27-29, Town of Rocky Mount, Feb. 11, $208,500.

Gregory A. Mills to Erin C. Anderson, 0.525 acre, Feb. 10, $180,000.

John Evans Laguex to Brandon M. Robertson, unit 3-B, Fairway Bay, Feb. 5, $170,000.

Seth Manheim to Jonathan Vehar, new lot 19A, Tel Arbah, Union Hall District, Feb. 4, $160,000.

Debra Robertson Pardue to Michael K. O'Quinn, lot 26-28, Melba M. & Annie L. Robertson Subdivision, Feb. 8, $132,000.

Otis B. Ranson to Charles L. Marsh, lot 7, Feb. 22, $132,000.

Ronald G. Kirk to Jason S. Twitty, lot 4, James Haley and Marlen Davis Sudivision, Town of Rocky Mount, Feb. 25, $128,700.

Jared M. Pepper to Anthony J. Barnhart, lot 7, Hidden Forest, Feb. 5, $125,900.

Margaret Prillaman to Charles E. Crawley, lot 17, Chestnut Meadows, Snow Creek District, Feb. 3, $124,400.

NYMT Loan Trust I to Mack Investments Inc., lot 11, Kristin Forest Subdivision, Feb. 22, $105,000.

Ronald D. Larkin to Mark W. Burrell, lot 84, Winding Waters, Gills Creek District, Feb. 16, $79,999.

Randy Carl Jamison, trustee, to Ryan D. Jamison, parcel, Blackwater District, $33,000.

Puppet Master LLC to Giovanni Lexand Cordov Campos, lot 11, The Estate Lots at Lakewatch Plantation, Gills Creek District, Feb. 9, $27,500.

Daniel Carson Jones to Vincent T. May, 9.70 acres, Blue Ridge District, Feb. 8, $24,000.

James J. O'Donoghue to CMH Homes Inc., lot 5, Shifting Winds, Blackwater District, Feb. 12, $17,500.

Puppet Master LLC to John F. Price III, parcels, Town of Rocky Mount, Feb. 26, $16,000.

J. Christian Law to William Jackson Walker III, lot 105, The Hillside Subdivision, Union Hall District, Feb. 22, $11,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 5.030 acres, Blue Ridge District, Feb. 1, $10.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden’s Dog Major Involved In Second Biting Incident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in February (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics