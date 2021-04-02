The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in February (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Lockport Court LLC to Eric R. Binkowski, lots 32-33, Waverly, Feb. 23, $1,550,000.
Earle A. Mackenzie to Lockport Court LLC, lot 1, Grande Villas at The Water's Edge, Feb. 24, $1,375,000.
Janice F. Manning-Crowe to TLH Belle Isle LLC, lot 5, Highland Lake, Union Hall District, Feb. 22, $937,000.
William C. Pace II to Jason Phillip Borek, 1.057 acres and 0.514 acre, Feb. 25, $900,000.
Jeffrey T. Mealy to John Eric Leo, lot 12, Bonaventure Estates, Feb. 25, $760,000.
Leslie K. Okes to Dwayne C. Wolters DDS, PLC, 2.162 acres and 6.178 acres, Gills Creek District, Feb. 3, $675,000.
Jayne Mercogliano to Charles D. Brooks II, tracts 1 and 2, Blackwater District, Feb. 16, $615,000.
James W. Radford III to Charles Baker, unit 408, Bridgewater Pointe, Feb. 25, $509,000.
John F. Munn to Philip C. Pignatella III, 9.109 acres, Gills Creek District, Feb. 11, $430,000.
Kenneth P. Moses to Boyd L. Cassada, lot 112, The Water's Edge, Feb. 12, $356,430.
Brett M. Nash to Thomas Alan Hedding, lot 3, Fairway Bay, Feb. 19, $355,000.
Jerry Michael Keffer to Eric S. Cone, tract 15, Forest Shores Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Feb. 25, $303,500.
Glynn C. Lopresti to Earle A. Mackenzie, lot 430, The Water's Edge, Feb. 2, $300,000.
Scott J. Oen to Edward J. Szeliga, trustee, unit 106, South Pointe, Feb. 23, $300,000.
L. Investors LLC to Thomas Jay Kopczinsky, lot 6, Cool Spring Sudivision, Feb. 25, $299,950.
John T. Legros III to Sivaprasad Suram, lot 55, Kennedy Shores, Feb. 4, $260,000.
Jayne Mercogliano to Samuel W. Lovell, lot 6, Highland Lake, Union Hall District, Feb. 9, $240,000.
Darrell Johnson Jr. to Ashley Hobbs, lot 92, Lynville-on-the-Lake, Feb. 25, $238,500.
Randy Lee Perdue to Mallory L. Jones, lot 6, Sherwood Forest, Rocky Mount District, Feb. 19, $219,900.
Cynthia R. Latham to H. Peyton Green III, unit 6, Village Green, The Water's Edge, Feb. 8, $219,000.
Hector Manuel Flores Mungaray to Marcus Gilbert, parcel, Gills Creek District, Feb. 25, $214,900.
Teresa A. Jones to Jacob Theodore Walker, 1.861 acres, Gills Creek District, Feb. 16, $214,900.
Puppet Master LLC to Tiffany A. Reynolds, lots 27-29, Town of Rocky Mount, Feb. 11, $208,500.
Gregory A. Mills to Erin C. Anderson, 0.525 acre, Feb. 10, $180,000.
John Evans Laguex to Brandon M. Robertson, unit 3-B, Fairway Bay, Feb. 5, $170,000.
Seth Manheim to Jonathan Vehar, new lot 19A, Tel Arbah, Union Hall District, Feb. 4, $160,000.
Debra Robertson Pardue to Michael K. O'Quinn, lot 26-28, Melba M. & Annie L. Robertson Subdivision, Feb. 8, $132,000.
Otis B. Ranson to Charles L. Marsh, lot 7, Feb. 22, $132,000.
Ronald G. Kirk to Jason S. Twitty, lot 4, James Haley and Marlen Davis Sudivision, Town of Rocky Mount, Feb. 25, $128,700.
Jared M. Pepper to Anthony J. Barnhart, lot 7, Hidden Forest, Feb. 5, $125,900.
Margaret Prillaman to Charles E. Crawley, lot 17, Chestnut Meadows, Snow Creek District, Feb. 3, $124,400.
NYMT Loan Trust I to Mack Investments Inc., lot 11, Kristin Forest Subdivision, Feb. 22, $105,000.
Ronald D. Larkin to Mark W. Burrell, lot 84, Winding Waters, Gills Creek District, Feb. 16, $79,999.
Randy Carl Jamison, trustee, to Ryan D. Jamison, parcel, Blackwater District, $33,000.
Puppet Master LLC to Giovanni Lexand Cordov Campos, lot 11, The Estate Lots at Lakewatch Plantation, Gills Creek District, Feb. 9, $27,500.
Daniel Carson Jones to Vincent T. May, 9.70 acres, Blue Ridge District, Feb. 8, $24,000.
James J. O'Donoghue to CMH Homes Inc., lot 5, Shifting Winds, Blackwater District, Feb. 12, $17,500.
Puppet Master LLC to John F. Price III, parcels, Town of Rocky Mount, Feb. 26, $16,000.
J. Christian Law to William Jackson Walker III, lot 105, The Hillside Subdivision, Union Hall District, Feb. 22, $11,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 5.030 acres, Blue Ridge District, Feb. 1, $10.