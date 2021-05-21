The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
John T. Bruce to Kevin Neil Hughes, lot 336, The Water’s Edge, April 22, $1,875,000.
Jay R. Brenner to Leslie Joecks Dutt, lot 31, Waverly, April 9, $860,000.
Contractors Corner of SML LLC to SML Contractors Corner LLC, 7.513 acres, April 5, $550,000.
Dave Edward Asbury to Timothy R. Vince, lot 24, Long Island Estates Subdivision, April 23, $465,000.
Schoot Properties LLC to Alfred F. Hancock Jr., co-trustee, lot 28, Cahas Green, Boone District, April 27, $385,000.
Joan C. Benson to Alon P. Winnie Jr., lot 2, Twin Oaks, Blackwater District, April 5, $320,000.
Jonathan D. Banks to Matthew Bentley, lot 15, Oak Meadows, Boone District, April 30, $285,000.
William Anthony Blankenship to Raymond B. Woolson, tracts 1 and 2, April 12, $275,000.
Mary S. Boyer to Lake Exchange LLC, parcel, Union Hall District, April 21, $245,000.
Harvey Dale Baggett to Adam J. Hollingsworth, 8.247 acres, Snow Creek District, April 30, $240,000.
Mei Chen to Travis Johns, lot 3, Mountain Valley Estates, April 9, $226,000.
Anthony Joseph Bastio to Patrick Hamilton, 5 acres, April 26, $220,000.
Jefferson D. Bulla III to John Freeman Gaylord III, lot 18, Tel Arbah Subdivision, April 29, $220,000.
CLM Properties LLC to Maverick LLC, lot 9, The Waterfront, April 23, $200,000.
Mary S. Boyer to Gary S. Joblon Jr., 1.906 acres, Union Hall District, April 23, $185,000.
William J. Carnahan III to Michael Scott Barone, lot 19, Virginia Key, April 16, $180,000.
Richard David Cannaday to Tony Ray Arrington Jr., 17.668 acres, Blackwater District, April 14, $170,000.
Carolyn J. Chitwood to Antron Dwayne Brown, 1.1 acres, Town of Rocky Mount, April 23, $163,000.
Edith Carolyn Robertson to Kimberly R. Ledbetter, 1.33 acres, Rocky Mount District, April 27, $140,300.
Michele L. Clark to Mary B. Hudson, 1.974 acres, April 12, $138,000.
Amanda Altice to C&C Properties LLC, lot 3, Vaughan Village, April 30, $135,000.
Jedidiah A. Bennett to Warner J. Keaton, lot 23, Woodland Acres Subdivision, Town of Rocky Mount, April 5, $132,500.
Michael Todd Cassell to Nicole M. Held, 5.130 acres, Snow Creek District, April 7, $130,000.
CMH Homes Inc. to Jimmy L. Cassell Sr., lot 1, Oak Hill Estates, Boone District, April 21, $128,743.65.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Laura F. Jones, lot 85, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, Union Hall District, April 9, $109,900.
Kevin E. Arrington to David A. May, 4.71 acres, Union Hall District, April 22, $82,500.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Mark Williams, tract 14, Gills Creek Farms, Gills Creek District, April 30, $75,000.
American Advisors Group to James D. Carter, lot 7, Mountain View Park, Blue Ridge District, April 23, $62,000.
Richard A. Buswell to Philip D. Pearsall, lot 477, The Water’s Edge, April 15, $30,000.
Brams Inc. to Strategic Pointe Developers Inc., lot 10, Lost Acres, April 16, $26,500.
Deena Chester to Thomas Wilson, lot 18, Twin Creeks, April 19, $25,000.
Bank of Botetourt to Wayne Terry Garner, 7.343 acres, 0.756 acre and 0.860 acre, Blackwater District, April 28, $22,000.
Countryside Land Company LC to Rocky A. Howington, lot 4, Timber Ridge Farms, Union Hall District, April 26, $20,000.