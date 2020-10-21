Land and home transfers

Richard W. McKown, trustee, to Long Lake View LLC, 1.523 acres, Aug. 24, $2,700,000.
Priscilla Ann Meadows to Gregory S. Dalferes, lot 337, The Water’s Edge, Aug. 4, $1,400,000.
Hunter C. Merrill to Matthew T. Joy, lot 1, Long Island Estates, Aug. 28, $875,000.
Kevin Patrick McMahon to Christopher Howard, lot 13, Gills Creek Estates, Aug. 26, $861,500.
John W. Paterson to Randy Gallagher, lot 22, Fox Chase Subdivision, Aug. 3, $758,000.
Richard H. Laliker to Radek Koci, lot 11, The Boardwalk, Gills Creek District, Aug. 5, $687,500.
Jeffrey Lyn Mitchell to Scottie G. Davis, lot 3, Sandpiper Bay Subdivision, Aug. 11, $670,000.
Manfred W. Leong to Jeffrey A. Geiman, lot 4, The Boardwalk, Aug. 20, $600,000.
Richard L. Kleckner to William C. Childress, trustee, lot 27, Villages at Emerald Bay Subdivision, Aug. 19, $510,000.
Mark S. Olson, co-trustee, to James H. Bennett, lot 13, South Harbour, Aug. 7, $510,000.
Ethel T. Longmire to Jonathan Jones, pacel, Blue Ridge District, Aug. 17, $499,900.
William C. Laferty to Carl J. Ramsberger, lot 3, River Creek Estates Subdivision, Aug. 26, $458,500.
Malcolm Stuart Mason, trustee, to Julian G. Mason, lot 17, Hales Point Subdivision, Aug. 27, $415,000.
Darrell W. Lilly to Paul D. Burke, lot 35, The Waterfront, Aug. 28, $405,000.
Michael J. Lemaster to Edward D. Meriwether, unit 1405, Peninsula Towers, Aug. 27, $319,000.
Darrel S. Markin to NACA Properties LLC, unit 706, Clubhouse Towers, Bernard’s Landing, Aug. 20, $292,000.
George W. Lester II to William Bryan Jennings, lot 5, Sunset Pointe, Aug. 10, $277,000.
Angela H. Layman to Dantfi Martin Dooley, 7.915 acres, Blue Ridge District. Aug. 18, $262,000.
Karen N. Parks to Joshua B. Slate, parcel, Boone District, Aug. 4, $250,000.
Jeremy K. Newcomb to Justin T. Traver, lot 11-12, Vaughan Village, Aug. 31, $249,900.
Patrick S. Otey to Olivia Karavatakis, lot 2, Oak Lane Subdivision, Aug. 28, $245,000.
George A. McDaniel to Benjamin Ruggiero, lot 21, Riverfield Subdivision, Aug. 14, $212,950.
Joanna Nisbet to Jaremy J. Puhoff, lot 9, Middle Valley Place, Aug. 17, $175,000.
Karen Anne Krellwitz to Bruce F. Easton, lot 25, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Aug. 28, $170,000.
Melissa Legans to Trevor R. Janney, lot 16, Rocky Mountain Highlands, Aug. 20, $170,000.
Andrew C. Pauly to Jason E. Quesenberry, 4.101 acres, Blue Ridge District, Aug. 28, $169,000.
Janette Brubaker Matthews to Michael B. Jamison, 52.610 acres, Aug. 3, $150,000.
Susan D. McCorkle to Katrina Lynn Snow, unit 516, Stripers Landing, Aug. 17, $118,000.
Richard Wayne Law to Duane Thomas Basham, 1.344 acres, Union Hall District, Aug. 24, $105,000.
Jan M. Ochs to Warren J. Eisenhower, lot 16, The Boardwalk, Aug. 28, $95,000.
Patrick Neal Lowe to Albert C. Podruchny Jr., tract 5, River View, Union Hall District, Aug. 7, $92,000.
Charles Edward Palmer to Lyne B. Aigner, parcel, Blue Ridge District. Aug. 17, $86,000.
Frank John Mansuetta to Christopher Larsen Sr., parcel, Aug. 17, $80,000.
Lorene G. Meador to Harrel A. Parker Jr., tract 8, Clay Banks Subdivision, Aug. 7, $65,000.
Michael R. Mills to Mayawell Holdings LLC, lot 4, The Farm, Aug. 10, $59,500.
Wesley L. Moran to Jeffery C. Jividen, 1.119 acres and 1.108 acres, Boone District, Aug. 24, $50,000.
Lee W. Masser, trustee, to Nicholas Boughton Jr., lot 3, Timberlake Crossing, Aug. 6, $50,000.
Sandra M. Shank to Charles David Mitchell, 7.416 acres, Snow Creek District, Aug. 31, $30,000.
Allen Wayne McLean to Mike Grochowski, 1 acre and parcel, Blue Ridge District, Aug. 11, $12,000.
Philip H. Mundy to Liz W. Pasley, lots 368-369, Park Ridge East, Blackwater District, Aug. 13, $7,000.
Harry Mollin to Jane Duncan Stogner, trustee, 2.406 acres, Blackwater District, Aug. 19, $6,015.
