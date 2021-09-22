Laws are appearing at 'Moonshine Memories...Old & New'

SNOW CREEK - Local distiller and national television personality Henry Lee Law and his sidekick Kenny Law will visit "Moonshine Memories...Old & New'' Saturday (Sept. 25).

Both appear in regular episodes of The Moonshiners on The Discovery Channel.

Henry Lee Law produces Law's Choice drinking whiskey in one of the few county legal distilleries.

Both Laws previously were not on the legal side of the likker business. The Moonshiners show uses some of their escapades for episode fodder.

The Laws will be available for conversation and photographs.

A cruise-in type car show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4087 Snow Creek Road as a fundraiser for the Franklin County Historical Society.

There is no admission; however, donations will be gratefully accepted.

Vintage vehicle owners are invited to bring their cars to the show.

The criteria for showing is that the vehicle must have either hauled moonshine likker, or could have.

There is no registration fee.

Parking is available in a solid, grassed area.