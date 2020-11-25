Leave wild animals alone, wildlife department says

The Department of Wildlife Resources reminds residents to leave wild animals alone.

The warning was provided in a news release after individuals recently were injured by a white-tailed deer that had become accustomed to people after being held illegally in captivity.

Wild animals that lose their fear of humans can injure people or pets, the release said.

When wild animals are fed, held in captivity or treated as pets, they become accustomed to people, which can lead to serious injuries as the animal grows, the release said.

White-tailed deer become more aggressive during the fall breeding season. In addition, if a wild animal has been injured or orphaned, residents should not take matters into their own hands. Instead, call the wildlife conflict helpline at 1-855-571-9003 or visit dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/injured/ rehabilitators.

It is illegal to raise any wild animal in captivity in Virginia. Permitted wildlife rehabilitators are authorized to hold and care for injured or orphaned wildlife on a short-term basis before releasing them back to the wild.