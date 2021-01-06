Legacy Dinner, Kite Festival are postponed

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the new year, two springtime events scheduled to be held in the Westlake area of Franklin County have been postponed.

The ninth annual Legacy Dinner, sponsored by the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument, and the inaugural Kite Festival fundraiser, sponsored by The Willard Companies, have been postponed, according to an email from Sheridan Brown, corresponding secretary of the friends group.

Typically held in late April, the Legacy Dinner celebrates Booker T. Washington’s legacy of rising up through education. Born a slave on the Burroughs plantation in Franklin County, Washington was freed by the Emancipation Proclamation and got the education he dreamed about as a child. Washington was the first principal of what would become the Tuskegee Institute and was an adviser to U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.

The event, now in its ninth year, typically features a keynote speaker, music, a silent auction and door prizes, with proceeds supporting operations at the national monument and scholarships for graduating high school seniors.