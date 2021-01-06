Library launches The Storyboard Project

“It could also help us recognize our strength and resilience and perhaps share some inspiration with others who might be struggling,” Landrum said. “I was hoping that it might bring us together in a common mission. I wanted to complement the efforts of others who were providing food to those in need, by perhaps giving people some tools for self-expression. Feeding the soul, so to speak.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Submissions may be in the form of words, art or both. Stories will be displayed at the library’s Rocky Mount branch on the first floor and posted on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

There’s an online storytelling template that provides more information at conta.cc/3nZQf4Q. Paper copies also are available at the library’s Rocky Mount or Westlake branches or by contacting Arena at 483-3098, option 1.

Stories can be submitted as a digital file or in printed form and will be accepted throughout 2021.

All ages may participate, and Franklin County residency is not required.

People can be as creative as they want in telling their stories using words and/or artwork, Arena said. “Maybe they’d like to write a short essay or a snippet of a poem, or print a song lyric or a favorite saying or they might want to doodle or draw.”