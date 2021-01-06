Library launches The Storyboard Project

If “unprecedented” was the word of 2020, “Thank goodness it’s [2020] over,” might be the phrase that’s uttered as 2021 gets underway. From the COVID-19 pandemic and racial tensions to natural disasters and a presidential election, it’s certainly been a history-making year.
As a way to make sense of the past year and to share stories with others, the Franklin County Public Library has launched The Storyboard Project 2020-2021.
The project got its start last year, according to Christine Arena, director of programming, marketing and outreach for the Franklin County Public Library.
“Kris Landrum, former marketing director at STEP (Solutions That Empower People), approached us about inviting the public to share what they experienced during 2020,” she recalled. “We discussed how we could encourage people to express themselves and give voice to the vast array of what they’ve been experiencing and feeling.”
The library is directing the project because storytelling is a natural fit, Arena said. “It’s one of the oldest and most dynamic forms of communication, from cave paintings to TED Talks and podcasts.”
Landrum was motivated to propose the project after reading an article about a similar venture in New England. She said she thought it would help community members cope with the stress that’s been created over the past year by the pandemic.
“It could also help us recognize our strength and resilience and perhaps share some inspiration with others who might be struggling,” Landrum said. “I was hoping that it might bring us together in a common mission. I wanted to complement the efforts of others who were providing food to those in need, by perhaps giving people some tools for self-expression. Feeding the soul, so to speak.”
Submissions may be in the form of words, art or both. Stories will be displayed at the library’s Rocky Mount branch on the first floor and posted on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
There’s an online storytelling template that provides more information at conta.cc/3nZQf4Q. Paper copies also are available at the library’s Rocky Mount or Westlake branches or by contacting Arena at 483-3098, option 1.
Stories can be submitted as a digital file or in printed form and will be accepted throughout 2021.
All ages may participate, and Franklin County residency is not required.
People can be as creative as they want in telling their stories using words and/or artwork, Arena said. “Maybe they’d like to write a short essay or a snippet of a poem, or print a song lyric or a favorite saying or they might want to doodle or draw.”
Arena said she hopes the project helps people reflect as they head into year two of the pandemic as they ask questions such as “How have we coped? What have we learned about ourselves or others? What has made our days good or bad?”
In addition to reflecting on 2020, people can also share their hopes, fears or concerns about the new year.
“I hope the project will result in a treasure trove of personal stories and reflections,” Arena said. “The pandemic and other events of 2020-21 will leave a lasting legacy. We have the chance to capture what people are experiencing and give them an outlet to express themselves.”
Landrum said she’s delighted with how The Storyboard Project 2020-2021 has developed, adding that she has submitted her “story” and is looking forward to seeing how others respond.