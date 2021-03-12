Live moss balls may be contaminated, DWR says

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning anyone who has recently purchased live marimo moss balls that they may be contaminated with invasive zebra mussels.
The moss balls are commonly sold for aquarium use under trade names such as “Betta Buddy” and “Mini Marimo Moss Balls.” This product was sold through physical pet stores and online retail outlets. Contaminated moss balls have been confirmed at several stores in Virginia.
Marimo moss balls are a species of algae that forms a ball 2-5 inches in diameter and is commonly purchased to place in home aquariums to improve water quality and aesthetic appeal. Zebra mussels are small, D-shaped, thumbnail sized or smaller and have a white and black striped pattern. Even if no zebra mussels are visible on the moss balls, they could be contaminated by young individuals that are not visible to the naked eye.
Zebra mussel invasions have caused extensive economic and ecological damage. Zebra mussel populations are difficult to eradicate, and once established, require significant yearly maintenance costs to maintain infrastructure for power generation or water supply.
Currently, there are no zebra mussel population in Virginia, but they are present in areas in West Virginia and Maryland. Additional information on zebra mussels can be found at dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/zebra-mussels.
Consumers who have recently purchased marimo moss balls should dispose of them immediately by placing them in a plastic bag and freezing them overnight, boiling them or soaking them overnight in a bleach solution (one cup of bleach per gallon of water). The moss balls should then be bagged and disposed of in the trash. Aquariums should be cleaned by first removing the fish, adding bleach, and then disposing of the water down the sink or toilet.
Under no circumstance should moss balls or any aquarium species be released into the environment. Penalties for releasing zebra mussels, which are known to be associated with these moss balls, may reach $25,000 and may include additional fines for investigation and eradication.
Retailers are in the process of pulling the moss balls off shelves. This product was imported from Ukraine to a distributor in California and then shipped nationwide. The distribution facility is under quarantine and all shipments have stopped, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The product may still be on the shelf, and consumers should not purchase marimo moss balls until further notice.
Anyone who has purchased this product and has found zebra mussels should contact brian.watson@dwr.virginia.gov.