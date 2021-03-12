Live moss balls may be contaminated, DWR says

Consumers who have recently purchased marimo moss balls should dispose of them immediately by placing them in a plastic bag and freezing them overnight, boiling them or soaking them overnight in a bleach solution (one cup of bleach per gallon of water). The moss balls should then be bagged and disposed of in the trash. Aquariums should be cleaned by first removing the fish, adding bleach, and then disposing of the water down the sink or toilet.

Under no circumstance should moss balls or any aquarium species be released into the environment. Penalties for releasing zebra mussels, which are known to be associated with these moss balls, may reach $25,000 and may include additional fines for investigation and eradication.

Retailers are in the process of pulling the moss balls off shelves. This product was imported from Ukraine to a distributor in California and then shipped nationwide. The distribution facility is under quarantine and all shipments have stopped, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The product may still be on the shelf, and consumers should not purchase marimo moss balls until further notice.

Anyone who has purchased this product and has found zebra mussels should contact brian.watson@dwr.virginia.gov.