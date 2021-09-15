Local blood drives are scheduled

The American Red Cross has scheduled four blood drives this month in Franklin County.

- Friday (Sept. 17) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital's third floor MOB auditorium, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount.

-Tuesday (Sept. 21) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook.

-Tuesday (Sept. 28) from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ferrum College's Fitness Center, 333 Wiley Drive, Ferrum.

-Thursday (Sept. 30) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rocky Mount Church of Christ, 39 Woodman Road, Rocky Mount.

Every donor at these drives will receive a college football-themed t-shirt.

To make an appointment or for those with questions or concerns, call Doug Rubel, (540) 352-9157.

Walk-ins are welcome too.