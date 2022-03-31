Local church is screening 'My Brother's Crossing'

Boones Chapel Church is screening the movie My Brothers’ Crossing Saturday.

The film was nominated and received awards in three categories at a film festival near Dallas earlier this month.

Also, the film has been nominated in the Most Inspirational Feature Film at an international film festival in Orlando with winners to be announced in May.

My Brother' Crossing tells the story of a family's forgiveness following a tragic crash near Bassett High School in Henry County in 2015 that left two dead.

For information on Saturday’s local showing, call JT Clark, (540) 986-6106 or contact him by email: jt.clark@mybrotherscrossing.org .