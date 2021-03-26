Local church set to star on DIY network show this Sunday

Since the Barnwood Builders crew left in November, work has continued on the log cabin. Fisette said a rock foundation has been constructed around the log cabin, and a roof and windows have put in place. Flooring was also installed inside.

“It’s been a long journey,” Fisette said. “It’s nice to be this close to the end.”

The only major piece left in the project is the placement of chinking between the wood that makes up the church’s walls. Fisette said he expects the chinking to be done in the coming weeks.

Fisette said everything will be ready for the church’s 250th anniversary public celebration on May 15. He also has invited members of the Barnwood Builders team back for the celebration.

For Sunday’s episode, Fisette said he has big expectations. Crew members told him they thought it would be one of the best episodes they ever filmed, he said.

While Fisette won’t be in Sunday’s episode, he said he may get a special thanks in the credits for providing historical background for the project. The church’s pastor, Jason Arthur, will be featured in the episode talking to several members of the crew.

“I’m pretty excited to see it,” Arthur said.