Local church set to star on DIY network show this Sunday

The Moneta community will be featured in an episode of the DIY network’s Barnwood Builders this Sunday. The episode, filmed in November, shows the recreation of a log cabin that was once home to Morgans Baptist Church.
The crew of Barnwood Builders spent several days participating in the recreation of the log cabin church last year. The build was part of the church’s 250th anniversary celebration coming up later this year.
What is now Morgans Baptist Church was originally known as Goose Creek Church when it was first established in 1771 and located in the vicinity of Goose Creek. It later moved to property donated by the local Morgan family in 1784. It was there the log cabin church was originally built, which grew over time, and was eventually replaced with the church currently located off Morgans Church Road in Moneta.
Church member Peter Fisette, chairman of the church’s 250th anniversary committee, called Barnwood Builders about the project to recreate the log cabin. He helped provide history about the church and the area to the television crew when they arrived for filming.
When the Barnwood Builders crew was in the area, they recreated the church using wood reclaimed from an old barn in Kentucky. The wood was placed around a 16-foot-by-20-foot foundation that Fisette and other members of the church constructed months earlier.
Since the Barnwood Builders crew left in November, work has continued on the log cabin. Fisette said a rock foundation has been constructed around the log cabin, and a roof and windows have put in place. Flooring was also installed inside.
“It’s been a long journey,” Fisette said. “It’s nice to be this close to the end.”
The only major piece left in the project is the placement of chinking between the wood that makes up the church’s walls. Fisette said he expects the chinking to be done in the coming weeks.
Fisette said everything will be ready for the church’s 250th anniversary public celebration on May 15. He also has invited members of the Barnwood Builders team back for the celebration.
For Sunday’s episode, Fisette said he has big expectations. Crew members told him they thought it would be one of the best episodes they ever filmed, he said.
While Fisette won’t be in Sunday’s episode, he said he may get a special thanks in the credits for providing historical background for the project. The church’s pastor, Jason Arthur, will be featured in the episode talking to several members of the crew.
“I’m pretty excited to see it,” Arthur said.
While Arthur said he doesn’t watch much television and didn’t know much about Barnwood Builders before they arrived at the church, he has watched several episodes in recent months to get a feel for the work they do. He said he plans to watch Sunday’s episode with family.