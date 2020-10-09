Local church warms bodies and hearts with sweatshirt jackets

Randy Agee of Christ Community Church is a get-it-done kind of guy. Whether it’s giving out coats and jackets or helping with a backpack food program, Agee, who serves as outreach chair for the Penhook church, facilitates finding needs and then meeting them.
“I’m the kind of guy that if God says to do something, I do it,” he said.
What started as giving coats to school children at Glade Hill Elementary School three years ago has blossomed into being able to pass out 1,500 jackets to students, as well as some staff members, this year.
Jackets have been or will be distributed to students attending Glade Hill, Rocky Mount, Snow Creek and Sontag elementary schools. Jackets were also distributed in Gretna and in parts of Roanoke County.
With the onset of cooler weather, John Young, who serves as Sontag’s family liaison, expressed gratitude for the fall jackets.
“We were immediately able to get them into the hands of kids that needed them,” he said. “We are grateful for community and faith-based agencies that always step up to make sure students’ needs are met. It’s this wrap-around support that is getting us to where we are and we’re in a good place.”
Glade Hill Principal Kim Poindexter said her school received 412 jackets, which will be distributed Oct. 19.
“The church’s donations are always greatly appreciated by the students and parents in the community,” she said. “We are grateful for their continued support in providing for students and families.”
Poindexter shared that students who had received coats in previous years were so happy with their coats that some wanted to wear them all day.
“That’s an example of how not just bodies, but hearts are being warmed,” she said.
With its generosity, Christ Community Church is living out Agee’s wish. “I like them to know we care,” he said. Next year, he added that the church hopes to double its jacket-giving ministry to 3,000 jackets.
