Local church warms bodies and hearts with sweatshirt jackets

Randy Agee of Christ Community Church is a get-it-done kind of guy. Whether it’s giving out coats and jackets or helping with a backpack food program, Agee, who serves as outreach chair for the Penhook church, facilitates finding needs and then meeting them.

“I’m the kind of guy that if God says to do something, I do it,” he said.

What started as giving coats to school children at Glade Hill Elementary School three years ago has blossomed into being able to pass out 1,500 jackets to students, as well as some staff members, this year.

Jackets have been or will be distributed to students attending Glade Hill, Rocky Mount, Snow Creek and Sontag elementary schools. Jackets were also distributed in Gretna and in parts of Roanoke County.

With the onset of cooler weather, John Young, who serves as Sontag’s family liaison, expressed gratitude for the fall jackets.

“We were immediately able to get them into the hands of kids that needed them,” he said. “We are grateful for community and faith-based agencies that always step up to make sure students’ needs are met. It’s this wrap-around support that is getting us to where we are and we’re in a good place.”