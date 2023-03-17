Franklin County farmer Scott E. Sink of Blacksburg was recognized in January for 10 years of on the Board of Directors of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation (VFBF).

Sink recently was re-elected to a sixth two-year term as the organization’s vice president.

VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor presented him with an award at a Farm Bureau meeting in Richmond.

Sink chairs the VFBF National Affairs Committee, is a member of the VFBF AgPAC Board of Trustees and serves on the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainabiliy Board of Directors.

Sink is a past chairman of the VFBF Young Farmers Committee, a past board member of the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom and a past president of Franklin County Farm Bureau.

Sink is a past member of the American Farm Bureau Federation Deficit Task Force and and a past vice chairman of the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee.

Sink and his wife, Mendy, were the 2010 recipients of the AFBF Excellence in Agriculture Award.

They operate SES Agricultural Enterprises, which produces beef cattle and hay and offers agricultural services and agritourism attractions.

Also, they own Hethwood Market in Blacksburg, where they sell locally-grown produce and provide catering services.

Sink holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural economics from Virginia Tech.

The Sinks have two daughters, Mekinsley and Mehailyn.

With 133,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group.

Farm Bureau is a non-government, non-partisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.

For news and information, visit vafb.com/newsroom .