Local man hits the jackpot

When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.

So, the Franklin County man asked the store owner, who took a look and told him he’d won “the big one.’’

In other words Trusty had just won the $2 million top prize in the Scratcher game named simply Money.

“I feel awesome!’’ Trusty told Virginia Lottery officials when he redeemed his winning ticket purchased earlier this month. “It’s going to feel even better when I’m spending it!’’

Trusty had the choice of taking the full $2 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1.2 million before taxes. He chose the cash option.

40 West Food Fare receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Trusty, a dairy farmer, said he hopes to buy a new truck with his winnings.

The Money game features prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 979,200. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.58.