Local park ranger helps fight California wildfires

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In recent years, she has taken a supporting role in fighting the fires that have less intense requirements. She said the change was due to the park being short staffed for several years and a knee surgery that slowed her down.

While assisting with the Woodland fire, Haynes worked as a public information officer providing updates to the community. For two consecutive weeks, Haynes worked from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day at the Point Reyes National Seashore.

Haynes updated the public through broadcasts on Facebook Live and YouTube, as well as updates on Twitter and Inciweb, an online database that provides information about ongoing fires. She also answered calls about the park, which was closed during the wildfire, and provided updates on the Woodland fire’s containment on local bulletin boards.

Haynes said keeping the public updated on the fire may not have the same amount of stress as actually fighting it, but it still had its own unique challenges. She admitted she wishes she was still able to do the actual firefighting, but that previous experience has helped her even more as a public information officer.

“I understand it better by knowing what they are doing,” Haynes said.