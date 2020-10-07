Local park ranger helps fight California wildfires

Betsy Haynes, longtime ranger at Booker T. Washington National Monument, recently returned home from helping fight the ongoing wildfires in California. It is the most recent in several years of providing assistance in natural disasters through the National Park Service.
For two weeks in September, Haynes assisted firefighters working to contain a fire in the Point Reyes National Seashore just north of San Francisco. Known as the Woodward fire, it has been one of several fires plaguing the West Cost in recent weeks.
The Woodward fire started Aug. 18 due to lightning strikes. Gusting winds helped the fire to expand in size to cover nearly 5,000 acres, most of which is in Point Reyes National Seashore. Fortunately, a month later, the fire is now 97% contained.
Assisting in natural disasters like the Woodward fire is something Haynes has done for more than half of her 30-year career in the National Park Service. She has volunteered for the job nearly every summer for the past 18 years.
“I go when the park can make me available,” Haynes said.
When she started as a wildland firefighter back in 2002, Haynes was on the ground helping to fight fires whenever she was called up. She was required to participate in regular training to be certified to be a firefighter. One requirement was being able to travel 3 miles with a 45-pound backpack in less than 45 minutes.
In recent years, she has taken a supporting role in fighting the fires that have less intense requirements. She said the change was due to the park being short staffed for several years and a knee surgery that slowed her down.
While assisting with the Woodland fire, Haynes worked as a public information officer providing updates to the community. For two consecutive weeks, Haynes worked from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day at the Point Reyes National Seashore.
Haynes updated the public through broadcasts on Facebook Live and YouTube, as well as updates on Twitter and Inciweb, an online database that provides information about ongoing fires. She also answered calls about the park, which was closed during the wildfire, and provided updates on the Woodland fire’s containment on local bulletin boards.
Haynes said keeping the public updated on the fire may not have the same amount of stress as actually fighting it, but it still had its own unique challenges. She admitted she wishes she was still able to do the actual firefighting, but that previous experience has helped her even more as a public information officer.
“I understand it better by knowing what they are doing,” Haynes said.
Over the years Haynes has assisted in fighting wildfires in Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, as well as closer to home in West Virginia and Virginia. She also volunteered after hurricanes such as Katrina in 2005.
Haynes said she plans to continue as a wildland firefighter for was long as she can, even after her eventual retirement from Booker T. Washington National Monument. She said she enjoys supporting communities in need, as well as facing the many challenges of the job.
“I like that it gets me out of my comfort zone,” Haynes said.
