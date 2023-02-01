Local students make Dean’s List at JMU

HARRISONBURG—These Franklin County students have made the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at James Madison University (JMU).

Luke Faber an accounting major from Hardy, Meghan Payne an art major from Rocky Mount, Luke Barbour an art major from Hardy, Eric Boone a business management major from Rocky Mount, Abby Argabright a communication sciences and disorders major from Wirtz, Raeanne Nelson a dieteties major from Rocky Mount and Reed Goad an elementary education major from Moneta.

Caleb Ching an English major from Boones Mill, Graham Law a finance major from Wirtz, Megan Brosan a general psychology major from Boones Mill, Brianna Paivanas a general psychlogy major from Moneta and Armando Hernadez-Morales a geography major from Glade Hill and Joseph Zielinski a graphic design major from Boones Mill.

Reagan Edmunds a health science major from Boones Mill, Kayla Yeatts a health sciences major from Moneta, Margaret Walsh an indusrtrial design major from Hardy, Elodie Waltona a kinesiology major from Wirtz, Abigail Anderson a media arts and design major from Ferrum, Kylee Meador a nursing major from Booned Mill and Evelyn Chittum a nursing major from Ferrum.

Dayana Rodriguez-Santos a nursing major from Glade Hill, Allison McDill a nursing major from Rocky Mount and Brandon Kurtz a writing rhetoric and technical communication from Hardy.

Local students make President’s List at JMU

HARRISONBURG—These Franklin County students have made the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester at James Madison University.

Connor Ranson, an architectural design major from Hardy, Grace Burrows, a communication sciences and disorders major from Rocky Mount, Hanna Robertson a communication sciences and disorders major from Rocky Mount and Taylor Anderson an elementary education major from Rocky Mount.

Rachel Pack a general psychology major from Moneta, Abigail Hodges a health sciences major from Union Hall and Andrew Robertson a history major from Rocky Mount.

Page graduates from University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Md.—Bryan Keith Page of Rocky Mount has earned his bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus this past fall.

Page was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees.

Graduates came from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and 18 countries.

The university was established in 1947 and awards bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.