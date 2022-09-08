1 week later, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital eases visitation restrictions

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Wednesday relaxed some visitor restrictions imposed Aug. 31 due to rising levels of community positivity for COVID-19 in Franklin County.

The hospital shifted from the more restrictive red-level visition to a yellow-level.

The latter allows one visitor for adult patients in inpatient settings, according to a news release issued Tuesday evening by Carilion Clinic.

Yellow-level status also allows visitors with the following guidelines:

• Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments, may have a designated support person who is not counted as a visitor.

• Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (visitors must be family members and 18 or older).

• Same Day Surgery: One visitor while the patient is being prepped for surgery. Once the patient is taken into the prep area, the visitor may be required to leave until the patient is in a room and the clinical care team contacts them.

• High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a case-by-case basis as determined by clinical team.

• Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.

Franklin Memorial is the only Carilion facility currently with visitation restrictions.