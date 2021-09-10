20 years after Sept. 11 firefighters will not forget the day

In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 events, firefighters will be suiting up tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. for a walk from Rocky Mount’s Main Street Fire Department to the downtown Old (Central) Station.

Captain Keith Holley, a 23-year volunteer firefighter with the department, said, “It’s going to be quite interesting. We’re hoping we’re going to have a pretty good crowd.”

Twenty years ago nearly 3,000 people, including 343 firefighters and paramedics, were killed in suicide attacks by Islamic al Qaeda militants who hijacked four airplanes heading for targets within the United States. Holley expressed the bond firefighters have for one another when he said, “We don’t know the people up there, but we do the same job. It’s a brotherhood.”

The Sept. 11 events have undoubtedly changed the way many things in the world are done. Billy Ferguson, Franklin County director of public safety, said, “It’s definitely different than the way we did things 20 years ago.” He said Sept. 11 has played a part in emergency management with the need to be more cautious and more aware of surroundings.