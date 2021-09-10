20 years after Sept. 11 firefighters will not forget the day

In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 events, firefighters will be suiting up tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. for a walk from Rocky Mount’s Main Street Fire Department to the downtown Old (Central) Station.
Captain Keith Holley, a 23-year volunteer firefighter with the department, said, “It’s going to be quite interesting. We’re hoping we’re going to have a pretty good crowd.”
Twenty years ago nearly 3,000 people, including 343 firefighters and paramedics, were killed in suicide attacks by Islamic al Qaeda militants who hijacked four airplanes heading for targets within the United States. Holley expressed the bond firefighters have for one another when he said, “We don’t know the people up there, but we do the same job. It’s a brotherhood.”
The Sept. 11 events have undoubtedly changed the way many things in the world are done. Billy Ferguson, Franklin County director of public safety, said, “It’s definitely different than the way we did things 20 years ago.” He said Sept. 11 has played a part in emergency management with the need to be more cautious and more aware of surroundings.
Whereas older Americans can describe where they were and what they were doing when President John F. Kennedy was shot, this generation reflects on where they were and what they were doing on Sept. 11. Renae Lambert of Rocky Mount recalled that she was teaching high school that day and how the principal came on the intercom and announced that the towers had been hit and fallen.
Lambert recalled students seeing numerous planes in the sky and how they were afraid. “It was really disturbing that day,” she said.
When she got home from work, Lambert said she called her mom and husband. “It was just good to hear their voices,” she said, even though she knew they weren’t near the tragedy. She also gave her kids hugs, she said.
Like Ferguson, Lambert spoke of awareness. “We’re more aware and apt to report things that don’t look right.”
Spike Pugh just turned 96 years young and has been a Rocky Mount firefighter for 72 years. He recalled Sept. 11, saying he’d been having breakfast in Wirtz before taking his dump truck to Rockydale Quarry to get gravel. He said, “It sorta scared me in a way. It could be any town with a big building.”
On a side note for firefighter history in Rocky Mount, Pugh recalls that in 1949 when he joined the volunteer fire department, there was only one firetruck for the whole city and there were no rescue squads, nor a hospital in Rocky Mount. Funeral coaches would have to take people to the hospital in Roanoke.
Pugh added that a change he’s noticed in the fire department over the years has been improved training.
Ferguson said, “We’re always looking for good volunteers.” For more information about opportunities with Franklin County Public Service, call 540-483-3091.