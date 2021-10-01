2021 SML Walk to End Poverty raises nearly $50K

Lake Christian Ministries’ (LCM) SML Walk to End Poverty raised $48,164 Sept. 25 to make a difference for LCM’s neighbors who are struggling with poverty.

“Our SML community deserves a big ‘thank you’ for helping make this year’s walk a huge success,” Jane Winters, LCM’s executive director, said. “The event brought together schools, civic groups, churches and business sponsors to make a difference in our local community.”

Team honors went to Resurrection Catholic Church for raising the most money – $5,722 – and to Bethlehem United Methodist Church for having the most participants, with a total of 41. Each member of the two winning teams received a 25% discount coupon from walk sponsor Capps Home Building Center as a special thank you.

Walk proceeds go directly toward helping residents in Franklin, Bedford and Patrick Counties, and to LCM’s New Tomorrows services that help those neighbors overcome the barriers keeping them in poverty while also helping them build a more secure life.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who helped make the 2021 SML Walk to End Poverty such a success, especially event sponsors Capps Home Building Center and a generous anonymous SML supporter who provided dollar-for-dollar matching funds for the first $15,000 donated,” Winters added. “Special thanks also go to our supporting sponsors: Haywood’s Jewelers; Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate; Body Shoppe Fitness; Centra Health; and Southside Electric. We look forward to the 2022 Walk to End Poverty and hope all of this year’s sponsors, team leaders, walkers, and supporters will be back to once again impact poverty in the SML community.”