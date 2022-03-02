330 bags of soup given to local seniors

The Franklin County Office of Aging announced the results of its 6th annual Soup for Seniors program this week. As the result of community support, over 8,000 cans were collected. The cans filled 330 reusable cloth bags.

The goal was to fill 300 bags, the same amount that were filled last year. The bags included over 25 cans of soup, peanut butter and crackers. The bags have been distributed to Franklin County senior citizens.

“This program wouldn’t be successful without the support of our local community. We want to especially thank Sontag Elementary, Boones Mill Elementary, Burnt Chimney Elementary, Ferrum Elementary, Dudley Elementary. We would also like to thank Rocky Mount Rotary, Maple Grove United Methodist and Morningside Missionary Baptist Church and many other organizers,” Flo Brown, aging services specialist, said.