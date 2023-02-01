$500,000 homeland security grant awarded to Franklin County firefighters

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency recently provided more than $500,000 in grants to assist firefighters in Franklin County.

The grant was announced last week with $438,239 going to Franklin County Public Safety and an additional $66,666 going to the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department in Moneta. Both agencies applied separately through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program which assists departments in obtaining critical training and equipment.

Chief Dempsey Moore with the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department said the funds will go toward the purchase of necessary extrication tools that will assist in the rescue of individuals trapped in vehicles or buildings. The tools can often cost well over $50,000, he said.

“We are always trying to get extra money to buy equipment,” Moore said.

The remainder of the grant will be used to purchase headsets for firefighters. The headsets will allow them to communicate over the sirens and other noises when responding to fires or other incidents, Moore said.

For Scruggs as well as for Franklin County, the grants will be the largest they have ever received. Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson said the funding will help in updating equipment for departments in the county without relying on local funds, especially in a tight budget year where the county is facing increased needs.

According to a news release from Franklin County, the funds will be used to purchase public safety equipment including electric power tools, fire hoses, radios and automated external defibrillators. Ferguson said the county is still working on how the equipment will be divided between the county’s fire and rescue departments.

“Once staff has fully vetted the grant and the planned purchasing, a plan will be developed that will best benefit the departments and citizens,” Ferguson said.

The county worked with the West Piedmont Planning District Commission to prepare the grant application earlier this year.

“Franklin County is very pleased to have received this grant to help with purchase of needed public safety equipment across the county’s Fire and EMS system,” said Tim Tatum, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in the news release. “The county is also very appreciative of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission staff for their support in preparing this successful application.”