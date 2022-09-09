6 candidates seeking 2seats on Rocky Mount Town Council

Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council.

The two council seats up for election are currently held by Bobby Moyer and A. Ralph Casey, both of whom are running in the election.

“Bobby Moyer joined Town Council in July 2010. Moyer is a former Town of Rocky Mount police officer and a retired contractor,” Moyer’s biography on the Rocky Mount website said. “He formerly owned Moyer’s Seamless Gutters. He and his wife Faye live off Glenwood Drive in Rocky Mount, and their son Carl is co-owner of Virginia Office Supply. The Moyers attend Furnace Creek Baptist Church.”

Moyer did not respond to interview requests.

Casey, 75, has been on the council for a little less than a year; he joined to fill a vacancy. Retired now, Casey previously worked for the American Electric Power Company for 35 years serving Franklin County. He is originally from the Smith Mountain Lake area, but has lived in Rocky Mount since 1973.

“One of the things that concerns me is housing ... especially for middle- and low-income families,” Casey said.

He also noted that Rocky Mount doesn’t have much room to grow, as far as new buildings and housing goes.

“One of the other things I’m always concerned about is hazard mitigation,” Casey said.

In other words, preparing for and helping prevent damage caused by natural disasters and other emergencies.

“When I came on, one of my concerns was working together, especially with the board of supervisors. ... There should be a group working together on different items,” Casey said.

Growth and partnership with the county are also priorities for David Clements, 67, one of the other town council hopefuls.

Residents may know Clements, a Rocky Mount native, as the Rocky Mount District Commissioner on the Franklin County Planning Commission. He also the former owner of David Clements Plumbing, a business he operated for 48 years. Clements has spent 46 years as a volunteer firefighter, is a member of the Methodist Church and raised his family in Rocky Mount. Clements said he is running for town council because he is a strong believer in Rocky Mount’s potential to be a wonderful place to live and work.

Clements said he plans to remain on the commission if he is elected to the town council. That is permitted by Virginia law, which only prohibits a person from holding two different elected offices at the same time. Members of the planning commission are appointed, not elected by the general public.

One of the other candidates — Ben Mullins, 30, — would be new to local government. Mullins is a Franklin County Public Schools teacher and a lifelong Rocky Mount resident. Mullins is also the owner of Rocky Mount Landscapes, which has been officially operating for about two years.

After graduating high school, Mullins said many of his friends moved away and have not returned. He wants to change that.

“When my son was born, my wife and I were talking about how we want our son to come back. ... If I can have anything to do with bringing things to Rocky Mount for families — so that they’re kids come back, peoples’ grandkids want to come back here and spend their life, work here, be a community, have jobs here, live here — if I can be any part of that, that’s what I hope to do,” Mullins said.

Phillip Bane, 56, would also be a newcomer to local government. Originally from Roanoke, he said he has lived in Rocky Mount for two years but has worked in the area since 2014.

“I have several companies. Since 1998, I’ve been doing turnaround on bankrupt companies. ... I also do redevelopment and construction,” Bane said.

Among the properties he owns is the old furniture store at 325 Franklin St. in downtown Rocky Mount.

“The town has an entrenched bureaucracy and it’s been a very unpleasant experience,” he said of his work on the property. “What motivated me to run was, I was sitting there and thinking, ‘If there was ... someone who wanted to do something here and they were in their 30s and didn’t have the financial resources, they’re not going to be able to fight this fight.’ ... I want to be on town council because I want to make sure this never happens to anyone else.”

Finally, Ben Pinckard, 79, is another longtime local. He has served as Rocky Mount’s mayor and a member of town council previously, and was elected commissioner of the revenue for five terms. He has also served as president of the Franklin County Historical Society and chairman of the board of Franklin Memorial Burial Park.

Like Casey, Pinckard emphasized the importance of preserving the town’s existing housing. He also said zoning ordinance enforcement should be a priority.

“Most of the real estate is probably 60 to over 100 years old. ... It’s deteriorating and we need to promote the viability of the residential areas and improve them,” Pinckard said. “The cleanliness of this town is another problem for me. ... The trash on the streets, the unswept streets. ... A neighbor has to complain about a [zoning] violation before they do anything with it.”

Meanwhile, Pinckard, Clements and Bane each indicated they believe Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center is losing too much money.

It’s true that the Harvester generates less money than it costs to operate, and the town does spend money each year to keep it running. The Harvester makes back the lion’s share of its expenses through ticket and concession sales, while the town’s contribution helps cover costs associated with advertising, security, cleaning, other contractual services and supplies. According to annual audit reports, the town contributed less than $300,000 in 2016. In 2021, it contributed more than $400,000.

Clements and Pinckard said they do not wish to see the Harvester closed. Rather, they want it to make more money and be less financially dependent on the town.

Clements said he would be happy to see the Harvester break even.

“It’s a music venue but we can use it for other things ... open it up to anyone that wants to use it, rent it,” Clements said.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Sept. 23 at local voter registrar offices. The deadline to register to vote in the election is Oct. 17. For more information online, visit elections.virginia.gov or call the Franklin County registrar’s office at 540-483-3025.