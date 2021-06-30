A crafty Smith Mountain Lake getaway

Unless you’re from Pasadena, you probably wouldn’t recognize the Gamble House, but you’ve probably heard of “Back to the Future.”
It’s the historic home that served as Doc Brown’s residence in the 1985 film.
But you don’t have to travel to Pasadena to see it. You can see a replica of it right on Smith Mountain Lake and it’s for sale, too, for $2.6 million.
The house at 109 Bay Terrace in Huddleston, or Loblolly House, as it is affectionately known by owner Jim Erler is an ode to the Arts and Crafts Movement of the early 20th century made famous by Charles and Henry Greene.
“We’re billing it as more than a house,” Realtor Debbie Shelton said. “We’re presenting it as a piece of artwork.”
That was Erler’s original vision when he and his wife began building the house in 2005. Erler knew he wanted to be on the lake after having fond memories of trips to the family lake cabin back in California.
The couple wanted their home to mirror the Greenes’ original vision, while implementing modern design.
“I basically tried to channel Charles Greene, who was the more artistic of the two, in terms of how I dealt with certain things with the house,” Erler said. “(When you’re building) you run into all sorts of unique situations that you can’t find an example in the original house.”
The Erler residence sits near the Smith Mountain Dam, providing a little more privacy and quiet from the more popular areas of lake.
Everything about the Bay Terrace home is intentional. Even the layout for the property has a purpose. Instead of following the slope of the land leading to the lake, Erler set the house at an angle to make it feel more spacious and face the optimum lake views.
“I didn’t want it to feel intrusive [to nature],” Erler said. “Many of the homes on the water have had trees and plants cut down to you can see more of the lake. Loblolly house blends in with the natural surroundings.”
That is easily seen in the outdoor space and back patio. The more away from the house you go, the more chaotic the brick work gets so it blends in with the natural surroundings — an element used by the Greenes often.
The plants also are unique to the property. While some are native to the area, many are plants sent to Erler’s wife, Catriona Tudor Erler, because of her gardening column for The Laker magazine.
“She never wanted to get rid of them, so we needed a place to plant them,” he jokes. “I’ve lost track of what they are over the years.”
At 5,000 square feet, Bay Terrace is smaller than many lake homes, according to Shelton. But it doesn’t feel that way. Once guests walk into the entryway, they are met with an open view of the lake, which can be seen from every room except the library.
That’s due to the specific design of the back porch. The glass panels are separated by African mahogany mullions in a 2-1-2 pattern and the use of glass provides for open views of the water while seated in the inside or on the porches.
Before walking into the home, guests can see stain glass across the front door, which is copied from the Gamble house and helps bring more warmth inside.
Overhead hangs light fixtures that look like lanterns, which were designed by Erler and handcrafted. It’s a reference to the Japanese style that went on to influence the Greenes and much of American architecture during the time.
But what stands out the most is the cloud lift beams throughout the first floor and around the house. They can even be found on the all the kitchen handles.
“There’s nothing that’s a perfect radius,” Erler explains. “Everything was hand-sanded.”
For some of the beams, the pine comes from the original Dan River Mills building as a subtle nod to local history.
While the staircase design doesn’t come from the Gamble House, it was inspired by the William T. Bolton House — also designed by the Greenes.
“The Gamble stairs were too complex and would have clashed with the design,” Erler explained.
There are times Erler put his own spin on the home. While the Gamble House doesn’t have a library, Bay Terrace does. And downstairs, Erler needed space for a grand piano and his 11,000-record collection.
Even the bathroom tile gave Erler some trouble. But, after analyzing a scene from Back to the Future, he was able to find something he believed matched the style of the times.
A huge part of what made this home possible was the connections Erler invested in during construction. He consulted with much of the Gamble House staff to make sure they were focusing on all the right pieces.
“Ted Bosley, who serves as the director of the Gamble House, eventually came and stayed with us,” Erler said. “He was in awe of what we were able to create. That’s what I’ve loved about creating this house. Many people we worked with have become dear friends over the years.”
And because of Erler’s care and passion for preserving the Greene and Greene style, he was able to give back in an unique way as well.
“The green rugs [in the nook] are what the original in the house would have looked like,” he said. “But because of how they were designed and dyed, they faded more yellow over the years [in the Gamble House]. We’d had guests just so excited to see the rugs because that’s what they were originally intended to look like.”