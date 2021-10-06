A look at the homes featured in this year's SML Charity Home Tour

As in previous years, there will be traffic directors at each home to help with parking and docking, and each waterfront will be marked by a large orange dock flag. Signs along the roads mark necessary turns, but using a GPS device is also recommended.

Home tour tickets are good for all three days with one visit per home allowed. There are numerous rest stops designated along the way. The Charity Home Tour takes place rain or shine. On Friday and Saturday, the homes are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets will be on sale at each of the homes on tour days. For advance tickets or to learn more about the charities that the event supports this year, visit www.smlcharityhometour.com.