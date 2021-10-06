A look at the homes featured in this year's SML Charity Home Tour

As in previous years, there will be traffic directors at each home to help with parking and docking, and each waterfront will be marked by a large orange dock flag. Signs along the roads mark necessary turns, but using a GPS device is also recommended.
Home tour tickets are good for all three days with one visit per home allowed. There are numerous rest stops designated along the way. The Charity Home Tour takes place rain or shine. On Friday and Saturday, the homes are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets will be on sale at each of the homes on tour days. For advance tickets or to learn more about the charities that the event supports this year, visit www.smlcharityhometour.com.
1. The Mele Home, on a lot in Goodview with 600 feet of shoreline, is a renovation of the home they moved into in 1980. Prior to that date, the homeowners began acquiring family treasures and collecting antiques, and there of lots of them here. Large ones include an 1890 walnut bed, a four poster bed, china cabinet, grandfather clock, Turkish carpets; small ones run the gamut from bears, jars, dolls, pottery, and a coffee grinder to a map of her father’s bombing missions during World War II. There are also many pieces of art and lots of history and stories to accompany them. The kitchen has a large island, beautiful windows, Viking stove and 100-year old copper pots. There are 85 steps that meander through gardens from the dock to the house.
2. The Waro Home, above Hales Ford bridge, is situated on a lot with 300 feet of waterfront. Constructed in 2018, this Craftsman/Prairie style home has four bedrooms and four and a half baths. The kitchen features an oversized island and a unique baker’s pantry. Savor the antiques and wildlife paintings. The living room has a large stone fireplace with a heart-shaped stone in the center. The ceiling is stained pine with lights around the perimeter. This room leads to the screened porch with a lake view. Downstairs, the family room brims with Western character: a fabulous Mexican bar, hunting trophies, bear skin, wooden Indian, coke machine, gas pump and slot machine. The lake level bunk room is kid-oriented for grandchildren.
3. The Pannell home, located on a hill in The Lake Place between Montego Bay and Park Place, has breathtaking water and mountain views. The couple downsized to this three bedroom home that features two fireplaces, crown molding, a great kitchen and a master suite with a tray ceiling. They removed existing carpeting and self-installed luxury vinyl flooring. There is an open living and dining room and a new sun room with a stacked stone fireplace. Navy memorabilia helps decorate the home office. The sitting area is designed to take advantage of the panoramic lake views. A fire pit completes outdoor experience. In Montego Bay, a designated dock with no home on the lot will have a van waiting to transport boaters to the Pannell home.
4. The Walker Home has post and beam construction with natural building materials — Douglas fir ceilings, reclaimed, re-sawn (with a chain saw) wood floors, reclaimed wood on bathroom vanities. There’s a lot of Tennessee field stone on the exterior, the entry foyer walls and on four wood burning fireplaces — two inside and two outside. The kitchen, with several unique features, has double-thick rough-edged granite counter tops. The custom dining table — made from two massive slabs of wood — has a river of changing lights in the middle. Helping make up 10,000 feet of living space are five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and multiple entertaining areas both inside and out. A bunk room that sleeps 12 is accessed by a circular tree staircase with pegged steps.
5. The College Home on Gills Creek is the final result of this couple’s collecting of building ideas on the Charity Home Tour for seven years. The kitchen, living and dining rooms are all very open and flow together. A stained glass window in the living room resembles an SML view, but actually depicts “The Narrows” of Cumberland, Maryland, where the couple grew up. An attractive sun room with flowery furniture adjoins the kitchen through glass pocket doors. The home has 3 gas fireplaces — in the sun room, living room and downstairs family room — all with unique Floyd county-made wooden mantles. Another interesting wooden item is the live-edge walnut dining table. A patio with a fire pit adjoins the lake level family room.
6. The Long Home, well past the last marker (G-10) on Gills Creek but in navigable water, is a 3,000 square foot cottage-style home with four bedrooms, three baths and a bonus room over the garage. The couple can enjoy one-floor living on their open-concept main floor. The kitchen is highlighted by Viking appliances and a glass/mirrored tile back splash. A sun porch with a barrel ceiling has great lake views. There’s custom art work and glass art work on the walls. On the lake level is a game room with pool table, air hockey, pin ball and shuffleboard, and a collection of Hard Rock pins and shot glasses. The bar area has neon signs and an interesting wine cellar. The storage room has a model railroad set up.
7. The English home on Gills Creek is very unique. From their 6 acre property, the owners had 64 trees cut, milled and kiln-dried into 7,200 board feet of lumber — used for moldings, window and door trim, baseboards, accent walls, table tops and several pieces of furniture. Several unusual building materials were used in the build, such as repurposed metal barn siding treated with a vinegar solution for the kitchen back splash, fireplace surround and the back wall in the master suite. This clever couple bought all sorts of items from Craig’s List, rummage sales and The Discovery Shop, and created very unique furnishings and decorative accents. With 600 feet of shoreline, floor-to-ceiling windows take advantage of the long view down Gills Creek to the mountain. Boaters will climb a winding paved path up to the house.
8. The Howlett home on the Blackwater opposite the 4-H property is a log cabin in the woods. A big front porch beckons visitors to come sit a spell to enjoy the serenity of this remote setting. Inside there is wood everywhere, with contrasting dark-stained overhead rafters and dark kitchen cabinets standing out against the pine walls and ceilings. The couple spent their working lives in Europe, the Mideast and Australia and have many treasures from those postings. There is also memorabilia from Chuck’s 23 years in the Marines. Interesting furniture made from barrels cozies up to rugs from Afghanistan, and it all looks great! A bear theme is seen on mirrors, coverlets, furniture and other items. On a steep lake lot, so boaters will need to climb about 70 steps (no railings) and a gravel path.