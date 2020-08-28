You have permission to edit this article.
A Simple Gesture thrives with community support
Submitted photo

 Submitted photo

A Simple Gesture SML, the Lake Christian Ministries’ food pantry pick-up program, continues to collect food and personal care supplies for neighbors in need. So far in 2020, the program has collected 11,427 pounds of food supplies in 1,192 tote bags provided by sponsor Centra Medical Group – Stroobants Cardiovascular Center. The average bag contains about $15 in requested products, and the average collection equals 250 bags. The donations save LCM more than $3,700 quarterly on food assistance. The next pick up for laundry and dish detergent on Nov. 6.

— Submitted by Carla Laseter

