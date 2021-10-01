Administrator provides update on state of hospital

Earlier this week, Carl Cline, the vice president and administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount, provided The Franklin News-Post with an update on the state of the hospital.

Cline started by discussing the tent that was recently set up outside of the hospital. He explained it will serve as an extension of the emergency department’s waiting room, which will allow for greater social distancing when the interior waiting room is full. The decision to install the tent was based on a desire to be prepared in the event that it is needed, especially considering the number of individuals seeking care from the emergency department.

To date, the tent has yet to be used.

“I wanted to set it up and have it available because when you need something like this, you need it pretty quickly,” he said. “I’m an old Boy Scout. I believe in being prepared.”

The hospital’s emergency department is at full capacity nearly every day, Cline said. Some patients who are waiting for admission or to be transferred are being treated by hospital staff as though they have been admitted to the hospital.