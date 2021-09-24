Adoption center announces critical staffing shortage

The Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center announced on Tuesday that it is experiencing a critical staffing and veterinarian shortage. As a result of the shortage, no additional pets will be taken into the shelter for the time being. It said that it hopes the shortage will be a short-term issue.

Additionally, the shortage will impact the center’s hours. Starting on Sept. 28, the Rocky Mount-based center will be open from 12-3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for dog and cat adoptions. For cat adoptions, it will be open until 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The center currently has over 300 pets, including 130 cats, in its care. In an attempt to place the cats, it is offering half price adoptions on cats and kittens for approved applications.

To help with the shortage, the center said it is “searching far and wide” for new veterinarians for its clinic.