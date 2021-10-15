 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Agape Center seeks donations
0 comments

Agape Center seeks donations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Agape Center, which provides mentoring, food, clothing and household goods to those in need, will once again provide Thanksgiving dinner to approximately 900 Bedford and Franklin County families this year.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center is advising that distribution will be handled differently this year. Instead of receiving a turkey and fixings in their food carts this year, the Agape Center clients will be receiving Walmart gift cards in the amount of $20. The gift cards will be limited to the purchase of turkey, ham and produce.

To help fund its efforts, the center is asking the public to make tax-deductible contributions at www.agapecentersml.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jonah Hill wants fans to stop commenting on his body

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury
Local News

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury

The girlfriend of a man accused in a Franklin County murder told a judge Thursday that she had watched, too frightened to intervene, as he fatally strangled 58-year-old William Kirk Odell inside Odell’s home last March.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics