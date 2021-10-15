Agape Center seeks donations

The Agape Center, which provides mentoring, food, clothing and household goods to those in need, will once again provide Thanksgiving dinner to approximately 900 Bedford and Franklin County families this year.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center is advising that distribution will be handled differently this year. Instead of receiving a turkey and fixings in their food carts this year, the Agape Center clients will be receiving Walmart gift cards in the amount of $20. The gift cards will be limited to the purchase of turkey, ham and produce.