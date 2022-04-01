Amended murder charge certified to Franklin County grand jury

One of two men charged in the death of a Roanoke man in 2019 waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Franklin County General District Court on March 24.

Mario Rayshawn Day, 27, of Roanoke was arrested in Marietta, Georgia, last spring – 18 months after Travis Wayne Pannell, 30, was reported missing in Roanoke in October 2019.

He and Patrick Antoine Davis, 34, of Danville were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Pannell, whose body was found over the side of an embankment in the Hardy area three weeks after he went missing.

The murder charge against Davis was certified to Franklin County Circuit Court after a preliminary hearing in October 2021. Day’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

Day “waived his right to have that preliminary hearing,” Franklin County Commonwealth Attorney A.J. Dudley said Thursday, and the original second-degree murder charge against him was amended to conspiring to commit first-degree murder.

That charge has been certified to a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury. Day’s next court appearance has not been set. But the jury trial for his co-defendant, Davis, is scheduled for October.