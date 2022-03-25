Annual VFW fish fry coming up

PENHOOK—Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10840 Penhook has scheduled its annual community fish fry, Saturday, April 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Snow Creek Fire and Rescue Squad on 7049 Snow Creek Road in Penhook.

An $8 meal includes fresh fish, fries, slaw, desert and drink.

The meal is pick-up only.

Proceeds from this fundraiser support Scout of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Patriots Pen, Voice of Democracy and other post programs.

Post 10840 plans on recognizing an outstanding leader in the Franklin County Air Force ROTC, and plans educational events for veterans on benefits and support programs that are available to them.

Post 10840 accepts donations.

For information, call Ken Barrow, (540) 493-6648.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10840 is having a Vietnam Veterans Day program Tuesday, March 29 at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park at noon.

Please contact Ken Barrow, (540) 493-6648, or Andre Perry, (540) 521-0530 by Friday to provide the post with a head count, so that it has enough 50th Anniversary pins.