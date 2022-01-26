After cancelling the 2020 and 2021 events, the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society has announce its 30th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show will be held at Crazy Horse Marina on Sept. 17. Gates will open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. and there is no charge for admission. Shown above is a photo from an earlier show. For further information visit www.woodenboats.net or contact Chapter President John Coffman at (443) 204-6500 or email: jecoffman@verizon.net.
Antique and Class Boat Show to return
