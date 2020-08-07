Antique and classic boat club hosting cruise Saturday

Submitted by George Blosser
The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will participate in the annual National Vintage Boat Day Cruise on Saturday.
This event originated by the wooden boat enthusiasts in Canada and recommended as something that could be held at SML.
All wooden boat owners are encouraged to join the cruise. Fiberglass boat owners that own boats manufactured in 1995 or earlier are also encouraged to participate.
The cruise will start at Hales Ford Bridge at 9 a.m. The complete route and approximate times are as follows:
8:45 to 9 a.m.: Meet across the lake from Bridgewater Condominiums docks near channel marker R28.
9 to 9:15 a.m.: Cruise upstream to channel marker R37 at Indian Creek.
9:15 to 10 a.m.: Cruise downstream to channel marker B1 at Bernard’s Landing.
10 to 10:20 a.m.: Cruise upstream from channel marker B1 to BU5 at Bull Run and then to channel marker BR3 at Little Bull Run.
10:20 to 10:35 a.m.: Return to channel marker B9 at Christmas Tree Island.
10:35 to 11 a.m.: Cruise upstream from channel marker B9 to B37 at Magnum Point Marina where the cruise will end.
The day’s schedule is fluid. Organizers will attempt to stay on time. Boats may wait if they are early to a channel marker. If the cruise is behind schedule, they will continue to cruise.
Participants do not need to cruise the entire route, but can join in as they choose.
For more information, contact Dave Olson at 719-1216 or dave.olson46@gmail.com.
