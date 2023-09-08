The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society held a media day Wednesday at Bridgewater Marina in Moneta to promote its upcoming 31st Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show on Sept. 16.

Several antique boats were docked in the marina to provide a taste of what will be shown at next Saturday’s show set for Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta. This year’s show will feature more than 40 antique wood, aluminum and classic fiberglass boats both on water and on land.

The theme of this year’s show is “double vision,” according to club member John Seal. The show will feature two sets of sister ships built in the same shipyard from the same plans.

Two Chris Craft custom Sedans and built at the same plant at the same year in 1948 and a 1955 and 1957 Century Coronado both built at the same manufacturing plant. Seal said having two of certain types of antique boats is unusual these days since there are likely very few left that are in use.

“It’s kind of neat to have more than one around,” Seal said.

In addition to antique wood boats, several classic fiberglass boats will also be on display. Fiberglass boats became popular as wood boat production was phased out in the late 1960s.

Seal said classic fiberglass boats have become more popular at shows in recent years. Visitors like to see the old boats they owned or their parents or grandparents owned.

More than 40 antique and classic boats will be on display at this year’s show at Crazy Horse Marina on Sept. 16. It is a free event for the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the marina.