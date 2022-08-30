Antique and Classic Boat Show set for Sept. 17

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will hold its 30th annual Antique and Classic Boat Show Sept. 17 at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event will feature over 40 wood and vintage fiberglass boats, both in the water and on land.

One of the featured boats will be “Miss America IX.” In 1931, it was the first boat in the world to exceed 100 mph.

Another featured boat will be the “Deelited.” The boat is a 1990 24-foot Grand Craft Luxury Sport Utility that is owned by chapter members Mike and Delores Mutchler.

-Submitted by John Seal