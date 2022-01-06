 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Antique and Classic Boat Society holds annual dinner

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held their annual dinner meeting at Napoli by the Lake restaurant at Bernard’s Landing. Over 30 members were in attendance.

Dave Olson, chapter president, reviewed the year’s activities and presented the slate of officers for 2022. He also presented this year’s President’s Cup Award to Steve Miller.

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter ACBS officers for 2022 are president, John Coffman; vice presidents Randy Cummins and Chuck Breen; secretary Bill Caillet and treasurer Beverly Seal. Directors for 2022 are Mike Mutchler, Roger Smith, Jerry Barnes, Steve Rutigliano, Alan Frederick, George Blosser, John Seal and Marlyn Curnow.

For further chapter information contact Chapter President John Coffman at (443) 204-6500 or email: jecoffman@verizon.net.

Supervisors OK lake development

