Antique boat club holds spring show

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its spring boat show at the docks located behind Bridgewater Condominiums. Visitors took advantage of this opportunity to check out a dozen antique boats and ask questions of their owners. This spring show is a preview of the club’s major show of around 50 boats to be held Sept. 17 at Crazy Horse Marina. For further chapter information, check our website www.woodenboats.net or contact chapter president John Coffman at 443-204-6500 or by email at jecoffman@verizon.net.