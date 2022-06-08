Antique Farm Days set for June 17-19

SONTAG – The 19th annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days is scheduled for the weekend of June 17-19, at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.

Patrons can view antique tractors and engines, antique cars and trucks and the 1915 steam engine that’s on display at the park.

Also, they can view demonstrations in sawmilling, threshing and bailing, shingle mill, rock crushing, wood turning and blacksmithing, and listen to bluegrass music.

Flea market vendors will be on site.

Pulling competitions are scheduled for each day: hotstock antiques (Friday, 5 p.m.), antiques (Saturday, 10 a.m.) and lawnmowers (Sunday, 11 a.m.).

The event is sponsored by the Antique Farm Days Club. Its emphasis is to preserve farm machinery and implements that were used in an agriculture-based society of early Southwest Virginia, officials said.

Admission each day is $6 for ages 13 and older.

Youth ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

For information, call Charles Brubaker, (540)-4983-5652, or Tommy Agee, (540) 493, 9819, or visit www.svapf.org.