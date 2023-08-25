Appalachian Power Co. has announced an ambitious plan to upgrade the power grid in Virginia and much of it is slated to occur in Patrick, Henry, Floyd, Franklin and Carroll counties.

Representatives with the utility company submitted an application to the Virginia State Corporation Commission last month for the Stuart Area Improvements Project and the SCC has begun reviewing the proposal that consists of new components and substation upgrades over a period of years. If approved, construction for the first component is expected to start in 2025, according to a news release issued Friday.

When complete, the upgrades will provide a new electrical source for the region, increasing the reliability and includes replacing equipment 60 to 100 years old, as well as improving the local distribution system, the release stated.

“This extensive transmission improvements project modernizes these transmission facilities by replacing a dated 69-kilovolt (kV) electrical system with a reliable and resilient 138-kV system capable of supporting the area’s current power needs. The upgrades also provide opportunities for future load growth, supporting central Virginia’s economy,” said AEP Project Manager Scott Markwell in the release. AEP is the Ohio-based utility company that owns Appalachian Power.

A mailing will be going out in the coming months to landowners approximately 300 feet on both sides of the proposed centerline of the project, explaining the process and, if approved, Appalachian Power representatives say they will contact the landowners who own property along the approved power line route to discuss the next steps.

The project begins at a structure near the proposed Mayor River Substation off Commerce Drive in Patrick County and travels northeast 10 miles to the existing Patrick Henry Substation at the Patrick and Henry county line.

The project continues 10 miles northeast towards the existing Fieldale and proposed Stoneleigh substations; then, northwest 6 miles to the proposed Smith River and existing Philpott Dam substations.

In the Stuart area of Patrick County, the first component of the project will be the building of approximately 25 miles of 138-kV transmission line, two new substation at Claudville and Mayo River, retiring the Stuart Substations and upgrading and existing substation at Willis Gap.

The second component will involve rebuilding approximately 22 miles of 69-kV transmission line to 138-kV, and making upgrades and expansions to substations at Floyd and Woolwine.

The third component in in Henry County and involves rebuilding approximately 23 miles of 69-kV transmission line to 138-kV in the Bassett area; building approximately three miles of 138-kV transmission line; upgrading three existing substations and building new substations along the Smith River in Bassett and near Stoneleigh.

The project was initially rolled out in the fall of 2022 with and after an initial public engagement process and months of review, a project team determined the proposed line routes, reviewed future land use, environmental impacts and input that had been gathered. Appalachian Powers anticipates receiving approval on the project from the SCC in the summer of 2024 with plans to begin transmission construction in the fall of 2026 and completion expected to occur in the fall of 2028.

“Every community member’s input was essential to ensuring our line routing process considers the proposed project’s community impact. The project team enlisted a number of outreach methods to ensure the community was notified of the components of the project and were able to provide detailed information throughout the process. We are pleased with the public’s engagement on this project and look forward to the opportunity to make these much-needed improvements for our existing and future customers,” said AEP Manager of External Affairs Amanda Cox.

