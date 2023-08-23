Appalachian Power Co. has reached an agreement with state regulators on a proposed rate increase that, if approved, will cost the average residential customer another $16 a month.

Before the stipulation was signed late Tuesday, Appalachian was asking the State Corporation Commission to approve a base rate increase that would have added another $25 to bills that have been steadily climbing.

A decision from the SCC is not expected until November. But the deal, struck on the eve of the start of an evidentiary hearing, will likely shorten what could have been a lengthy dispute between the company, state regulators and about a half dozen other interested parties.

One of the key goals was to lessen the burden on ratepayers, said Will Cleveland, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center who represents Appalachian Voices.

“What the stipulation reflects is concessions on both sides to try to reach a reasonable middle ground,” Cleveland said.

Appalachian is “extremely pleased with the settlement,” spokeswoman Teresa Hall said in an email Wednesday. The deal will increase the company’s annual revenue by $127.3 million, allowing it to “ramp up our vegetation management and other work to improve service reliability for customers,” Hall wrote.

More tree removal, pruning and brush clearing along the utility’s power line right-of-ways is needed to reduce the number of outages during bad weather, Appalachian said in filings with the SCC.

Over the past two years, Appalachian’s 500,000-some customers in Western Virginia have seen repeated increases in what they pay for electricity.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the average residential customer — defined as a home that consumes 1,000 kilowatt hours per month — paid $109.88. Today, the same customer pays about $157.

If approved by the SCC, the latest increase will take effect in January.

“I am aware that this request comes at a time when various economic factors are causing customers to face increases in the cost of living,” Aaron Walker, Appalachian’s president and CEO, said in pre-filed testimony to the SCC.

“Those same economic forces affect the company and its ability to fulfill its obligations to the public,” Walker said. “Safe and reliable service is essential to our customers at all times — in times of tranquility, and in times of turmoil — and providing that service is what drives our employees every day.”

The stipulation includes a provision that would eliminate the utility’s basic service charge for low-income customers. That would result in a savings of about $100 a year for roughly 7% of Appalachian’s customers, Hall said.

Under current law, the SCC — which is charged with regulating large utilities that have a monopoly on the electricity market — considers changes in base rates once every three years.

In setting those rates, the commission examines a utility’s financial and operational performance over the past triennium. If earnings fall below an authorized return on equity, a rate increase is allowed. If, on the other hand, earnings over the past three years exceed the allowed range, the company is not allowed to collect move revenue through higher rates.

Appalachian’s current return on equity rate is 9.2%. It had asked for an increase to 10.6%. The stipulation calls for a 9.5% authorized rate.

On Wednesday, the SCC met with Appalachian and other stakeholders to hear public comments. In addition to taking written comments, the SCC invited customers to participate in the public hearing by telephone.

Fourteen people signed up several months ago. But most had apparently forgotten by the time an SCC employee tried to call them so they could be patched in to the virtual public hearing.

Most of the calls went to voicemail. In a few cases, they were answered — but met with confusion. “I don’t know what you’re talking about, to be honest with you,” one man said.

SCC hearing examiner Alexander Skirpan acknowledged that “perhaps we have to tweak the process a little bit going forward.”