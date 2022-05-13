Appalachian Power's efforts to relocate lake debris management operations takes step forward

Appalachian Power is planning to relocate its lake debris management operations to Camp Kilowatt on the shore of Smith Mountain Lake.

"The lake debris management team receives reports of debris in the lake through our website, so they need office space to log into their computers," Neil Holthouser, with Appalachian Power, said at a Tuesday evening Franklin County Planning Commission meeting. "...We use a boat in order to scout the lake for debris and then we're calling that back in to the barge and saying, 'Meet us at this location so we can get this debris out.'"

Holthouser stressed that barges will not operate out of the site — the scouting crew will. The crew's office at Penn Hall was recently sold, necessitating the relocation.

To facilitate the transition, Appalachian Power plans to construct a maintenance and office building, replace the existing bathhouse with a new one closer to campsites and add a boat storage building to the property. The office would house roughly eight employees whose primary focus is the operation and maintenance of the Smith Mountain Pumped Storage Project.

Camp Kilowatt's 34 campsites would be unchanged.

"Camp Kilowatt...has been there since the 1960s. It's a private campground for Appalachian employees, retirees and their guests," Matthew Pritts, an attorney from the Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black law firm representing Appalachian Power, said.

Appalachian Power representatives went before the planning commission on Tuesday to move forward with three special use permit requests to do the work. The commission unanimously voted to recommend all three requests for approval and the Franklin County Board of Supervisors will vote on the requests in June.

There was some pushback, though.

Several residents with property near Camp Kilowatt complimented the campground for being well-run and well-kept, but shared concerns that the office and boat storage could interfere with their views of the lake and be a disturbance.

The main concern was the scope of operations at Camp Kilowatt.

As proposed by Appalachian Power, Camp Kilowatt would continue as a maintenance site for debris equipment, but not the debris or barges.

"They will not be coming and offloading debris here at this site. They won't be using this site to be storing debris," Pritts said.

Deborah Crawford, Union Hall District representative and vice-chair, stressed the same thing.

"I know they [citizens] see the barges going up and down the lake with all the debris on top. None of that's going to be brought in to this location," Crawford said.

On Tuesday, Appalachian Power representatives said the company currently only has plans to keep one boat at the site, and that the storage yard would only be used for company boats and equipment.

"Of course, we would plan for expansion, and that's partly why the boat storage yard is sized for more than just one boat and one boat trailer" Holthouser said. "We could have a larger fleet...at some later date."

Franklin County and Appalachian Power added several conditions to each special use permit request to address residents' concerns.

Property owners seemed to appreciate plans for downcast lighting going forward, for example. One resident, Linda Quinn, shared nighttime photos of the existing bathhouse, the lights for which shine into her home.

Quinn also thanked Appalachian Power for being willing to add trees and shrubs to screen the new buildings from view.

Conditions were added to each special use permit request which will require the buildings and fencing to use a color scheme that blends in with the natural surroundings.

The gratitude only went so far, though.

"Ideally it would be nice if it could be sited somewhere else," Quinn said. "...It is going to change the character of the cove."

