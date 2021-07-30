As Roanoke-area COVID-19 cases rise, official points to need for patience, precautions

Some 64 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Heath Districts on Wednesday, according to director Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

That single-day total accounts for more than a quarter of the 230 infections logged in the region during the past seven days, and Morrow said in her weekly update that the figure represents an ongoing rise in local totals. The districts had been averaging about 75 new cases per week over the previous two months.

Morrow’s announcement came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended universal masking in K-12 schools, and for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in indoor public spaces in areas with substantial to high rates of transmission. That’s defined by the CDC as having between 50 and more than 100 infections per 100,000 people; it’s a bar that most Virginia localities currently meet.

“I think all of us are waiting to hear how Virginia is going to interpret the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control,” Morrow said, calling it “an ongoing discussion.”

“In my conversations with the superintendents, I know that they are all truly invested in doing what’s best for their communities,” she said.