As scientists rule out some causes of bird illness, questions — and theories — abound

“Unfortunately they’re just not giving us a lot of information right now,” Leonard said of the state. “We can’t confirm for sure until we get results back.”

People who see a dead bird — and not just a songbird — can take a picture and report it on the Department of Wildlife Resources website.

“We’re just trying to figure out what’s going on here,” Leonard said, reminding people to remove their birdbaths and feeders for a while, and sanitize them. “If it is spreading here, we just want to be reducing the numbers as much as possible.”

What it isn’t

At this point, it’s still unclear whether the avian ailment has spread to Roanoke, or whether it even does spread. State wildlife veterinarian Megan Kirchgessner said in an email Tuesday that the Department of Wildlife Resources had not yet received verifiable reports of suspiciously ailing birds in southern parts of Virginia, and that the preliminary reports from the wildlife center seemed unlikely.