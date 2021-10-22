Baby bottle campaign raises money for FCPEC

The Franklin County Perinatal Education Center (FCPEC) has started a baby bottle campaign to help fund programs it offers to women and children. The programs offer free formula, diapers, wipes, baby clothes and other items new mothers may need to provide for their babies.

The Sandy Ridge Baptist Church’s Women on Missions held a baby bottle campaign that resulted in $309.48.

“I am so grateful for all the support from the Women on Missions at Sandy Level Baptist Church. They welcomed me with open arms and were excited to be doing this fundraiser,” Amy Pendleton, executive director of FCPEC, said. After visiting with the group on Oct. 12, she was given the donation.

If others are interested in participating in the campaign, they are encouraged to contact FCPEC at 540-489-1800.