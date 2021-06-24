Bassett residents badly injured in Franklin County motorcycle crash are identified

Virginia State Police on Monday identified two Bassett residents who were severely injured when their motorcycle collided with a sports-utility vehicle Friday night in Franklin County.

The motorcycle’s operator, Richard L. Boyce Jr., 30, and passenger, Chastedy R. Boyce, 29, received life-threatening injuries when they were ejected during the crash.

A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling west on Snow Creek Road, about a mile east of Shady Grove Road, at about 7:45 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2018 Harley-Davidson carrying the Boyces, a release from VSP said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to veer off the road and strike a tree.

The Boyces were flown to Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke. The nature and status of their injuries were not released.

The driver of the Toyota, a 52-year-old female from Martinsville who has not been identified, was transported by ambulance to Carillion Memorial for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The Boyces were wearing helmets, and the driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt.

Virginia State Police Trooper G.L. Goad continues to investigate the crash, and VSP said charges are pending.

Bill Wyatt of the Martinsville Bulletin staff contributed to this report. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.