Be salt and light

Have you ever wondered, “Can I make a difference?” The answer is a resounding yes! But we must be careful to first understand what it means to make a difference.
Too often we understand making a difference or impacting people’s lives exclusively in terms of how many people know our name or how many “hits” we get on an internet post.
This is not the true measure of making a difference. It’s not about us! It’s about the often quiet seemingly small impact we make on a life. The difference we make is always significant. But it can be hard to measure in terms of the present.
How do we make a difference? Jesus gives the answer in Matthew 5: 13-16. This is part of what is known as “The Sermon on the Mount”. So called because it was actually given on the side of a mountain. Jesus first lists a group of character traits. These are often referred to as the Beatitudes. These traits shape us so we can make a difference. They are traits such as humility, pure motives, showing mercy, being a peacemaker, and a willingness to suffer for what is right. The cultivation of these traits sets the stage in our lives to make a significant difference.
First Jesus says, “Be salty”. Salt in the ancient world was considered to be pure. It was used then as it is today as a preservative to keep food from going bad.
Salt acts as an antiseptic much like rubbing alcohol. It cleans what it touches. Salt in the wound may not feel good but it cleanses.
Our influence is often to keep the circumstances of life from going bad. We stop things from getting out of control and relationships from deteriorating. Part of being salt is being a peacemaker. This requires involvement and engaging people. Salt gives flavor. If our lives carry the traits Jesus outlines in the opening verses of Matthew 5 we will give flavor to those around us and the situations we are part of. We make a “favorable” difference.
Next Jesus says, “Be light”. We do not make up our own light. We reflect His light. Homes in Jesus’ day often had only one oil lamp. It was taken from room to room and placed on a wooden pole. It was visible. Visibility was the only way it could do its job of illuminating a room. We show his light by the character being salty and by sharing his joy. This is a joy that expresses itself in peace-wholeness and calmness. A person at peace who knows how to give peace to people and situations makes a difference.
Years ago I met such a lady who was originally from Franklin County. Her name was Margie Altice. At the time she lived in the Richmond Area. She went with a group of us to the inner city of Norfolk on a mission trip. She washed team t-shirts each night and helped in the kitchen. Her presence spoke peace. She remarked, “ I thought God was through with me but I discovered He still had a work for me to do.” She impacted the lives of young people on the team by the “salt” of her character and “light” of a calm and determined spirit. In her senior years she discovered she was making a difference.