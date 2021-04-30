Be salt and light

Our influence is often to keep the circumstances of life from going bad. We stop things from getting out of control and relationships from deteriorating. Part of being salt is being a peacemaker. This requires involvement and engaging people. Salt gives flavor. If our lives carry the traits Jesus outlines in the opening verses of Matthew 5 we will give flavor to those around us and the situations we are part of. We make a “favorable” difference.

Next Jesus says, “Be light”. We do not make up our own light. We reflect His light. Homes in Jesus’ day often had only one oil lamp. It was taken from room to room and placed on a wooden pole. It was visible. Visibility was the only way it could do its job of illuminating a room. We show his light by the character being salty and by sharing his joy. This is a joy that expresses itself in peace-wholeness and calmness. A person at peace who knows how to give peace to people and situations makes a difference.