Behind the scenes: How Franklin County's Electoral Board canvass works

The Franklin County Electoral Board kicked off its canvass Nov. 9, the day after Election Day.

On Election Day, the final tapes — which contain a record of all the votes on machine-processed ballots — and reports from the election officials at each precinct were sealed in special envelopes, which remained unopened until the Franklin County Electoral Board began its canvass.

Once the canvass is done, the Franklin County Registrar’s Office fills out the abstract — a form submitted to the state with the results of the canvass — which the board must check, approve and send to the state by Nov. 15.

The abstract includes a count of votes from all early ballots, absentee ballots, provisional ballots, in person Election Day ballots and post-election ballots cast by eligible Franklin County voters are counted in the canvass. Post-election ballots are mailed absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day and which arrive by noon Nov. 14.

Doing the canvass also involves making sure the events of Election Day are recorded accurately and in great detail in the abstract. Once the board has done that, it can certify the local election results, which it also must do by Nov. 15.

A lot of the canvass work can be compared to balancing a very complicated checkbook; making sure the number of votes cast in each race equals the sum of votes cast for each candidate, so the numbers in the abstract are correct.

The canvass also involves reading the reports from each precinct about what went on and how procedures were followed on Election Day, and identifying, explaining and correcting any human errors made by election officials — for example, reading a final tape incorrectly — that might come up.

The board members also review the ballot record report to make sure every single ballot is accounted for, board member Kay Saleeby said.

“[Precinct election officials] have to come up with how many ballots were put through the machine, how many ballots were unused and how many ballots were taken off the ballot table for other reasons [and] that didn’t go through the machine, like provisional ballots or spoiled ballots. All that must equal how many ballots were sent out to the precinct,” Saleeby said.

A ballot is never thrown away, fellow board member Jody Brown said.

Once the state receives the abstract, state election officials double-check it again. Then, they will begin the risk-limiting audit to make sure ballot machines worked correctly. After the audit is completed, the state will sign off on and announce the official results of Virginia’s elections on Dec. 5.