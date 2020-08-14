Best Management Practice applications now being accepted for 2020-21

Submitted by Kathy Smith
The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District in Rocky Mount is now accepting application for the program year 2021 Virginia Agricultural Cost Share program.
This program offers conservation practices to farmers that include planting winter cover crops on cropland, ways to manage and store animal waste, plans for use of nutrients, exclusion of livestock from streams, install watering systems and rotational grazing, plant trees to convert crop and pastureland to forest, plus several other practices. These practices are incentivized and can pay up to 100% paid by a reimbursement.
To qualify, land must be currently in agricultural production with a water quality concern present.
For more information, call Michael Tabor or Allen Jackson at the Blue Ridge SWCD at 352-3312. The deadline is Sept. 4, and new practices will be ranked and approved no earlier than the Blue Ridge SWCD Board Meeting on Sept. 28.
Programs offered through Blue Ridge SWCD are available to all people regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin or political affiliation.
